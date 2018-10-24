Halloween Happenings

In honor of it being spooky season, here are seven costume-welcoming Halloween events coming up around town. Whether you’re planning on dressing up as Dracula or King T’Challa of Wakanda, the parties below are for you.

Trolley Night Costume Party

Go down to South Main on Friday, October 26th, for a spooky, Halloween-themed trolley night. Guest are encouraged to wear costumes and stop by the Vault on G.E. Patterson, snap some shots in their themed photo booth, and post it to social media for a chance to win prizes.

Boos & Brews

Join this spirit-filled pub crawl on Saturday, October 27th. It begins at the Vault and includes stops at South Main Sushi, The Green Beetle, Pontotoc Lounge, Silly Goose, and Bardog Tavern. Costumes are encouraged, and the woman, man, and couple with the best costume will receive a prize. Tickets are $15 ahead of time and $20 at the door. All proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House of Memphis.

Night of the Living Shed

Come party Halloween style at Carolina Watershed on Saturday, October 27th. There will be live music by Hillbilly Mojo, spooky drinks, and a costume contest. The party is 21 and up.

Loflin Graveyard

This Loflin Yard Halloween bash is open to both adults, kiddos, and furry friends. It begins late afternoon on Saturday, October 27th, and extends late into the night. Expect food, drinks, games, a live DJ, and pumpkin decorating. There will also be three different costume contests: one for children, adults, and dogs! Cash prizes are available.

Here for the Boos

If you’re looking for a boo, then this party at Ghost River Brewing is for you. On Wednesday, October 31st, enjoy Halloween-themed trivia, a performance by the Flying V’s, and special chocolate brew. Costumes (without masks) are welcomed, and there will be a prizes for the best one.

Halloween Rumba Party

Dress in an awesome costume, attend this party at the Rumba Room, and you might go home with $300 in cash if yours is voted the best by the crowd. The party, on Saturday, October 27th, will have food and drink specials, as well as salsa dancing.

Halloween PubSing

Stop by the Casual Pint on Saturday, October, 27th, for a spooky tune sing-along. Costumes are welcomed.