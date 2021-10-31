Your Weekly Guide to the Arts

Make plans this week for experiences, exhibitions, and performances across the community. From hands-on workshops to jazz, folk, and classical orchestra concerts, our local arts organizations are equipped to entertain, educate, and inspire every age and artistic interest. Scroll for this week’s picks and look ahead to a jam-packed season of local talent at artsmemphis.org/event-calendar.

× Expand Bobby Watson

Bobby Watson/Curtis Lundy & Umoja with Terreon Gully and Marc Payne

Enjoy an evening with world-renowned jazz musicians Bobby Watson, Curtis Lundy, and Umoja with Terreon Gully and Marc Payne in The Green Room at Crosstown Arts. Saxophonist, composer, producer, and educator Bobby Watson and double bassist, composer, producer, choir director, and arranger Curtis Lundy will bring the action.

Crosstown Arts

November 2 | 7:30-9:00 p.m.

× Expand Arrow Creative

Muddy Friday: Thanksgiving Trays

Design and create your very own decorative Thanksgiving tray for your holiday gathering. At Arrow, now located in Cooper-Young, a hub for workshops, studios and locally-curated retail and gallery space, participants will learn from ​​Becky K. Blackburn, a full-time ceramic sculptor based in Memphis. Learn out hand-building techniques and surface decoration techniques including texture, stamping, carving, and colored slips.

Arrow Creative

November 5 | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

× Expand Dixon Gallery

Black Artists in America: From the Great Depression to Civil Rights

Experience the first in a suite of three linked exhibitions and publications that will examine the African-American experience in the visual arts through the last 70 years of the twentieth century. The exhibition features a special emphasis on artists, including Vertis Hayes and Reginald Morris, who lived and worked in Memphis, helping to establish Memphis’ role in the development of Black American art.

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Tuesday-Saturday | 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday | 1-5 p.m.

× Expand Memphis Youth Symphony Orchestra

MYSP Fall Orchestra Concert

Enjoy special seasonal performances by the Memphis Youth Symphony Program's Prelude Strings, String Orchestra, and Youth Symphony ensembles for a lively afternoon at the Cannon Center. Enjoy works by Glinka, Vaughn Williams, Bartók, and Corelli.

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

November 6 | 1-3 p.m.

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn

Witness a musical partnership like no other when you see Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, “the king and queen of the banjo” (Paste), at GPAC. This dynamic duo has been collaborating for years, artistically uniting their unique, individual styles.

Germantown Performing Arts Center

November 6 | 8-10 p.m

For more opportunities to contribute to and experience the arts, visit artsmemphis.org.

.