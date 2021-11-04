This Weekend, Caffeinate for a Cause

The Grind City Coffee Xpo roars back to life this Saturday at Wiseacre Downtown from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The aromatic event was founded in 2019 by Daniel Lynn and Rachel Williams, who saw a need in Memphis for a day to celebrate all things coffee. The event is designed to be inclusive and educational, featuring local coffee shops, roasters, and food vendors; attendees will experience an array of coffee techniques and styles. Lynn and Williams say that the Coffee Xpo’s core mission is one of “community over competition.”

Recording tasting notes at Grind City Coffee Xpo. Photo courtesy event organizers.

Co-organizer Lynn said, “Being able to bring the Xpo back this year means so much to us! The last year-and-a-half have been so hard for so many small businesses, and the coffee community is no different. It is so important for us to be able to show Memphis how amazing the people in that world are, and to be able to help them share their passion. Every time we talk to any of our coffee friends, we are reminded of how kind and community-driven they are. Everyone just wants to help each other and be good humans.”

Proceeds from the Grind City Coffee Xpo will benefit Protect Our Aquifer, because, as the organizers note, “You can’t have great coffee without great water.” Additional information and tickets are available at grindcitycoffee.com.