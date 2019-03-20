Fling into Spring

× Expand Photo by Gemma Evans on Unsplash

Get in the spring spirit at Master Area Gardener’s Spring Fling 2019 March 29-30 at Agricenter International.

Spring Fling will offer seminars from local and regional expert gardeners, demonstrations, Master Gardener Plant Sale with 2,000+ plants in many varieties, Garden Jumble mini flea market with gently used gardening items, and a Kid’s Corner.

Expert gardeners speaking at the event include Tonya Ashworth, garden education and volunteer coordinator at The Dixon Gallery and Gardens; Jason Reeves, horticulturist and curator of the University of Tennessee Gardens located at the West Tennessee Research and Education Center in Jackson, Tennessee; and Greg Touliatos, founder of the Urban Earth Garden Center in Midtown.

Demonstrations, led by Memphis gardeners, will include basic pruning techniques, making window boxes, and propagating ferns.

The event will also feature an “Ask a Master Gardener” Plant Clinic, where gardeners can receive personalized answers to specific gardening issues.

A gardening marketplace will offer plants, crafts, and gardening accessories.

Homemade treats will be available for sale, and food trucks will be on-site offering festival fare.

Admission is free. For more information about Spring Fling 2019, click here.

For gardening tips throughout the year, check out our Garden Variety column, written by John A. Jennings, an ISA Certified Arborist, and manager of horticulture for Palladio Garden in Midtown Memphis.