Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photography courtesy memphis italian festival

Marquette Park

Friday-Saturday, May 30-31, 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

So I’m eavesdropping at a coffee shop while I work right now, and gollee the conversations around me are far more fascinating than anything happening on my computer screen. I think I’ll only have enough attention span to write one sentence on each thing to do. The gossip is too juicy! I mean, one guy over here is getting interviewed for a job and is being asked if he can come in to the office at least a few times a month, and I wonder why the interview isn't happening in the office if there is one? Is it that unpleasant that you have to come to a coffee shop to conduct an interview? Seems like a red flag. Run, guy, run!

On the other hand, run to the Memphis Italian Festival, where bocce, grape stomping, wine race, face painting, and cooking demonstrations come together along with a variety of food and arts vendors.

× Expand photography by Mary Gunning

Ugly Art Co.

Friday, May 30, 5:30 p.m.

A girl keeps responding to her grandma, “Yeah.” I can't hear her grandma, but the “yeahs” are a bit much, like she isn’t listening to grandma. I mean I wish I could hear grandma, so I could enjoy eavesdropping a bit more. Oh well.

Instead, enjoy art by Hank Smith, cocktails with Bar Liminia, an artist’s talk with Wolf River Conservancy and Hank Smith, and live music by Too Small featuring Gunter Gaupp.

× Expand photography courtesy dragon boat festival p

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, May 31, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

I keep seeing that gossip is good for you, since it creates connections. So by eavesdropping I think I'm doing something good for myself, see? This is how we justify our bad actions.

Also, see dragon boats race and dancers perform, enjoy live music, and eat lots of food at the free Dragon Boat Festival this weekend.

× Expand photography courtesy wilmott events

Overton Square

Saturday, May 31, 3-6 p.m.

No one makes for better eavesdroppees than people imbibing on margaritas.

Sample margaritas and vote on your favorites (tickets: $59.78).

× Expand photography by ludemeula fernandes

Cooper-Young Gazebo

Sunday, June 1, 2 p.m.

The number of meetings I've seen happen at this coffee shops sickens me. I don't want to hear about mission statements and who will present what to the board. I want to hear about who forgot to bring the potato salad to the barbecue and why that was a sin against mankind. Don't meet me at the coffee shop for business.

Meet the cats of Cooper-Young on this free, approximately one-hour walking tour.