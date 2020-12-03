Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: December 4th-6th

DeSoto Family Theatre, 4560 Venture, Southaven, MS

Opens Friday, December 4, 7 p.m. and continues Wednesday-Sunday through December 17

× Expand Facebook/DeSoto Family Theatre Peter Pan, Desoto Family Theatre

I think we can all agree that this year has been anything but normal. In these times of unease, there is a comfort that can be found in the familiarity of tradition. Honor your holiday tradition this weekend and be whisked away to a place where you never have to grow up or take any responsibility. In Neverland, the worst you'll encounter is a mischievous fairy named Tinkerbell, a ticking crocodile, a fierce warrior tribe, a band of bungling pirates, and — of course — the villainous Captain Hook. While that all sounds fairly terrifying, they all only reside in the script of Peter Pan.

Read on for more holiday family traditions to enjoy and fun events honoring the festive and generous spirit of the season.

Handy Park on Beale Street in Downtown Memphis

Friday, December 4, 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Friday, December 11, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Downtown Memphis Holly Jolly Celebration, Handy Park on Beale Street

Have you seen the newly renovated Handy Park on Beale Street? Now is your chance during a Holly Jolly Holiday Celebration.

Santa will be available for pictures in his own socially distanced snow globe. Ho-ho-holiday music will be jolly. Free hot chocolate will keep you warm. Stick around for shopping, music, and a snack on world-famous Beale Street.

If you are feeling extra Santa-mental, check out more Memphis and Mid-South holiday fun in our holiday event calendar.

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity and online from tnshakespeare.org

Friday, December 4, 8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 8 p.m. Continues through December 20

Theatre Memphis online and audio performances from theatrememphis.org

Through January 3

× Expand Facebook/Tennessee Shakespeare Company A Christmas Carol from Tennessee Shakespeare Company and Tneatre Memphis

The ultimate story of redemption, A Christmas Carol, will be offered this holiday season in unique ways. Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) will host a little Dickensian magic on-stage and online with Charles Dickens’ Dramatic Premier Reading in Boston. Theatre Memphis will host an online and audio version of the traditional story of Ebenezer Scrooge.

For the reading from TSC, founder and producing artistic director Dan McCleary will play Charles Dickens at his inaugural United States reading of his ghost story titled A Christmas Carol on December 2, 1867, at the Tremont Temple in Boston, Massachusetts. Dickens’ hand-written edits and notes from his own reading copy will be employed.

Theatre Memphis continues the Mid-South’s best-loved and longest-running holiday tradition for its 43rd anniversary with online and audio productions of A Christmas Carol. Join Scrooge, the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future — as well as the Cratchit family — in a retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic story. Anytime, anywhere.

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Sunday, December 6, 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Children's Ballet Theater The Children's Ballet Theater Live Nutcracker, Memphis Botanic Garden

Did you miss Giving Tuesday? Don’t fret. There’s a safe holiday afternoon event suitable for the whole family that benefits two of your favorite organizations; Children’s Ballet Theater and Memphis Botanic Garden.

Enjoy performances of the Sugar Plum Fairy, Clara, Party Girls March, the Russian Dance, and more from the Children’s Ballet Theater, live on the Botanic Gardens outdoor Mainstage. Following the stage highlights, use your ticket to enter the magic of the Botanic Garden’s Holiday Wonders Light Show which starts at 5 p.m. Presented by the Children’s Ballet Theater and Tennessee Ballet Theater, attendees can expect plenty of room for social distancing in a fresh-air venue with chairs provided. Dress warm and bring a picnic of sugar plums and roasted chestnuts — or other delights of your fancy.

Online from The Orpheum, orpheum-memphis.com

Sunday, December 6, 6 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Jim Brickman Music Jim Brickman: Comfort and Joy At Home, online from The Orpheum

Fans and their families can enjoy this unique virtual concert by Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman from the comfort of home. Blending yuletide memories and holiday carols with his own hit songs, Brickman will make spirits bright. Even brighter is that a portion of ticket sales will benefit the Orpheum Theatre during this challenging time.

Enjoy a front-row seat on Friday to A Holiday Cabaret, streaming online from Hattiloo Theatre. Until last week, the production was only open to patrons and Season 14 and 15 subscribers. The theatre has generously opened this show — for free — to the public. Show some love for the talented performance artists and venue by purchasing a season subscription for when things open back up again.

The holiday show written by Ekundayo Bandele, founder and CEO of Hattiloo Theatre, is a gathering of four friends for the holidays singing traditional carols, telling stories, and sharing the merriment of the season in a family-friendly atmosphere.

On Saturday, join Folk All Y'all: Holidays-in-the-House Show with Barnaby Bright for a special virtual holiday house concert.

Folk All Y’all is an entirely volunteer-run organization that presents world-class singer-songwriters in an intimate, attentive environment. 100 percent of ticket sales go directly to the artists.

If you like what you hear, Barnaby Bright’s brand-new holiday album “Bleak Midwinter” makes a perfect gift for yourself, friends, and family. Order it from BandCamp to continue this season of hope and joy.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.