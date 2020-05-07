Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 8th-10th

Mother’s Day 2020
Virtual and In-Store Shopping
Sunday, May 10
Mother's Day 2020
Don't forget Mom!
Great news for Mother’s Day Weekend — some things in Memphis are opening. Of course, safety first, just as Mom always taught you. Please consider whether in-person or virtual shopping and activities are a good fit for you and Mom. Once you nail that down, here’s a list to consider:
- Dinstuhl’s Fine Candy Company — stores are open and following social distancing guidelines.
- Memphis Botanic Garden — open to members only. Memberships make great gifts.
- The Woman’s Exchange of Memphis — order a meal to go or shop the store in person (social distancing rules apply).
- Makedas Cookies — single cookies or a bouquet of three, six, or twelve cookies in the shape of a heart.
- Midtown Nursery — blooming plants and other options available.
- Mother's Day with Celtic Crossing — curbside pickup for brunch and Mother’s Day menu.
- Macaronagerie Memphis — have artful cakes and sweets delivered to your sweet mom.
- Also consider — salon gift certificates, season tickets to local theaters, and museum memberships.
- Check with Mom's favorite eatery and see if they are serving, selling gift certificates, or have curbside pickup/delivery options.
No matter how you decide to celebrate mom, grandma, or another special maternal figure in your life, we hope her day is super!
Junior League of Memphis 5K/10K Virtual
Saturday, May 9, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Junior League of Memphis Virtual 5K & 10K
Run for fun benefiting the work of the Junior League of Memphis.
The Junior League of Memphis has been hard at work in Memphis for almost 100 years. With 1,600 members, the local chapter is one of the largest groups of volunteers in Memphis and Junior Leagues in the world.
This fundraiser was initially a live run; however, the decision was made to make it virtual for the health and safety of participants, volunteers, and spectators. In addition, JLM has partnered with Girls on the Run Memphis for the 2020 race.
You can register and run as an individual or as a team. Share your race photos, wearing your t-shirt if you have received it, and post to your social media accounts using the hashtag #JLMemphis and tag @jlmemphis on Instagram and Twitter or the JLM Facebook page. Feel free to include your pets, kids, or family members in your photo.
Your participation directly supports the work that the JLM is doing in Memphis to provide trained volunteers and financial support to community partners, and agencies, including Camp Good Grief, Carpenter Art Garden, Habitat for Humanity, Impact America, Memphis Athletic Ministries, Memphis Tilth, the Refugee Empowerment Program, and REACH Memphis.
Jones Orchard Strawberries
Strawberry Field (Agricenter), Walnut Grove at Farm Road
Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Jones Orchard, Agricenter Strawberry Field
Jones Orchard will pick the strawberries for you in quarts or gallons at Agricenter's Strawberry Field.
In years past, families have meandered out to Agricenter’s Strawberry Field and picked fresh, sweet strawberries straight from the vine. This year, Jones Orchard is doing all the work and has picked them for you. The strawberries are just as sweet and available in quarts or gallons. In addition to the enticing fruit, Jones Orchard will also be selling jams and jellies at the stand located on Walnut Grove at Farm Road.
Don’t forget, the Agricenter Farmer’s Market opens on May 19. Until then, strawberry fields forever (or at least until the season ends).
Garden Family Day Live
The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Online
Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Garden Family Day Live, Dixon Gallery and Gardens
Enjoy a family day with Dixon's horticultural staff.
Join the Dixon online for a virtual garden-themed family day. Take part in horticultural activities, engaging crafts, and watch talented performers on Facebook, Instagram, and Dixon's website. Gather the family for an indoor adventure inspired by the outdoors.
Art 260: Curation in Context
Clough-Hanson Gallery, Rhodes College, Online
Art 260: Curation in Context, Clough-Hanson Gallery
"Home is Where the Art Is," featuring work by Nancy Cheairs, Nick Peña, and Ryan Steed, curated by Julia Conway.
The virtual opening of eight student-organized exhibitions is taking place right now online. These exhibitions continue a long tradition of Rhodes College students curating Memphis artists, rethought for this moment.
In a typical year, the students would be prepping refreshments and installing art for exhibitions they've organized. Faced with a sudden transition to remote learning and social distancing, student curators quickly changed course. The result is a group of online exhibitions. The art on virtual display is at turns heartening, comforting, and provocative. Collectively, it offers a snapshot of art in Memphis at this moment in hopes it will help you feel a bit more connected to the community and a bit less alone in isolation.
Exhibition openings are added on the Facebook page until all eight are introduced. In the coming days, they will also be archived on the Rhodes College Clough-Hanson Gallery website.
"Intrepidly Yours," Memphis College of Art Spring BFA Exhibition
Down in the Tennessee Hills by Aspen Stovall.
In addition, the “Intrepidly Yours” online exhibition will celebrate the achievements of the final 33 students who will receive a BFA from Memphis College of Art. The work represented spans many genres and media and shows the multifaceted interests and skills of the students for you to virtually explore and enjoy.
For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.