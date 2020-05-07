Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: May 8th-10th

Virtual and In-Store Shopping

Sunday, May 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dinstuhl's Mother's Day 2020 Don't forget Mom!

Great news for Mother’s Day Weekend — some things in Memphis are opening. Of course, safety first, just as Mom always taught you. Please consider whether in-person or virtual shopping and activities are a good fit for you and Mom. Once you nail that down, here’s a list to consider:

No matter how you decide to celebrate mom, grandma, or another special maternal figure in your life, we hope her day is super!

Saturday, May 9, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Junior League of Memphis Junior League of Memphis Virtual 5K & 10K Run for fun benefiting the work of the Junior League of Memphis.

The Junior League of Memphis has been hard at work in Memphis for almost 100 years. With 1,600 members, the local chapter is one of the largest groups of volunteers in Memphis and Junior Leagues in the world.

This fundraiser was initially a live run; however, the decision was made to make it virtual for the health and safety of participants, volunteers, and spectators. In addition, JLM has partnered with Girls on the Run Memphis for the 2020 race.

You can register and run as an individual or as a team. Share your race photos, wearing your t-shirt if you have received it, and post to your social media accounts using the hashtag #JLMemphis and tag @jlmemphis on Instagram and Twitter or the JLM Facebook page. Feel free to include your pets, kids, or family members in your photo.

Your participation directly supports the work that the JLM is doing in Memphis to provide trained volunteers and financial support to community partners, and agencies, including Camp Good Grief, Carpenter Art Garden, Habitat for Humanity, Impact America, Memphis Athletic Ministries, Memphis Tilth, the Refugee Empowerment Program, and REACH Memphis.

Strawberry Field (Agricenter), Walnut Grove at Farm Road

Friday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jones Orchard Jones Orchard, Agricenter Strawberry Field Jones Orchard will pick the strawberries for you in quarts or gallons at Agricenter's Strawberry Field.

In years past, families have meandered out to Agricenter’s Strawberry Field and picked fresh, sweet strawberries straight from the vine. This year, Jones Orchard is doing all the work and has picked them for you. The strawberries are just as sweet and available in quarts or gallons. In addition to the enticing fruit, Jones Orchard will also be selling jams and jellies at the stand located on Walnut Grove at Farm Road.

Don’t forget, the Agricenter Farmer’s Market opens on May 19. Until then, strawberry fields forever (or at least until the season ends).

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Online

Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dixon Gallery and Gardens Garden Family Day Live, Dixon Gallery and Gardens Enjoy a family day with Dixon's horticultural staff.

Join the Dixon online for a virtual garden-themed family day. Take part in horticultural activities, engaging crafts, and watch talented performers on Facebook, Instagram, and Dixon's website. Gather the family for an indoor adventure inspired by the outdoors.

Clough-Hanson Gallery, Rhodes College, Online

× Expand Artwork by Nancy Cheairs Art 260: Curation in Context, Clough-Hanson Gallery "Home is Where the Art Is," featuring work by Nancy Cheairs, Nick Peña, and Ryan Steed, curated by Julia Conway.

The virtual opening of eight student-organized exhibitions is taking place right now online. These exhibitions continue a long tradition of Rhodes College students curating Memphis artists, rethought for this moment.

In a typical year, the students would be prepping refreshments and installing art for exhibitions they've organized. Faced with a sudden transition to remote learning and social distancing, student curators quickly changed course. The result is a group of online exhibitions. The art on virtual display is at turns heartening, comforting, and provocative. Collectively, it offers a snapshot of art in Memphis at this moment in hopes it will help you feel a bit more connected to the community and a bit less alone in isolation.

Exhibition openings are added on the Facebook page until all eight are introduced. In the coming days, they will also be archived on the Rhodes College Clough-Hanson Gallery website.

Photo courtesy of MCA "Intrepidly Yours," Memphis College of Art Spring BFA Exhibition Down in the Tennessee Hills by Aspen Stovall.

In addition, the “Intrepidly Yours” online exhibition will celebrate the achievements of the final 33 students who will receive a BFA from Memphis College of Art. The work represented spans many genres and media and shows the multifaceted interests and skills of the students for you to virtually explore and enjoy.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.