Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 25th-27th

Palladio International Antique Market and Gallery, 2169 Central

Friday, September 25, 6-8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Palladio Home and Garden Opening reception for "The Poetry of Horses," Palladio Home and Garden

We’ve certainly been waiting a while for this reception where Fletcher Golden and Jeanne Seagle reminisce on Golden’s epic cross-country journey on horseback in 1979. Originally scheduled for March, the date is finally here.

In June of 1979, Fletcher Golden started the journey of a lifetime. He traded in his sports car and motorcycle for a 15-year-old Tennessee walking horse named Brooks. Golden set out with a plan, to ride Brooks the Wonder Horse from Berkeley, California, all the way to Memphis. Due to the barren landscapes they encountered upon leaving California, Golden found himself relying on the help of strangers to keep Brooks in good health for the journey. In December of 1979 Golden and Brooks the Wonder Horse finally made it home to Tennessee, where they were greeted by friends and family on the Memphis Bridge.

This show honors that epic journey and an amazing horse.

Tiger Lane, 335 South Hollywood

Friday-Sunday, September 25-27, 7-11 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/901 Sunset Cinema Sunset Cinema, Tiger Lane

We have a new place to watch movies. That place is Tiger Lane.

The family-friendly atmosphere has plenty of room to practice social distancing. Movies will be selected twice a month. The movie pick for this weekend will feature Jurassic Park on Friday, Talladega Nights on Saturday, and The Best Man on Sunday.

The original Jurassic Park from 1993 will be shown. Talladega Nights is from 2006 featuring Will Ferrell and the actor who stole our hearts in The Green Mile, Michael Clarke Duncan. Duncan, if you will remember, passed away suddenly in 2012. Sunday features The Best Man from 1999, produced by Spike Lee.

Memphis International Raceway, 5500 Victory Lane, Millington

Saturday, September 26, 5-7 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Memphis International Raceway ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200, Memphis International Raceway Rubén García Jr. scores his first career win at Memphis International Raceway in 2018.

NASCAR returns to Memphis International Raceway (MIR) with the inaugural Sioux Chief Showdown championship event for the ARCA Menards Series. Top teams from the East and West battle it out to determine the inaugural champion of the ten-race series on the paved 3/4-mile oval.

Shelby County Health Department worked with MIR to permit a limited number of spectators to attend the event at the 3/4-mile paved oval track. Purchase tickets in advance either online or by calling the MIR ticket office. Face coverings must always be worn and seating sections are limited to six people per group.

Online from Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Sunday, September 27, 3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company In a Purple Mood: Alice Walker, Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) continues its 13th performance season with a celebration of the author of The Color Purple in the Dr. Greta McCormick Coger Literary Salon.

Presented both in-person on the Tabor Stage and simulcast online, this event will be followed by a brief talkback with the actors.

Curated and directed by TSC’s Carmen-maria Mandley and featuring company actors, including Darius Wallace, the event will include Alice Walker’s poetry (Taking the Arrow out of the Heart), material from her interviews, and excerpts read from The Color Purple published in 1982.

At a very young age, Walker began writing poetry.

“Ms. Walker writes with daring and tenacity,” says Mandley. “She has a deep belief that anything we do is in service of our ancestors and our elders; that we are all storytellers. And in order to continue as a species, we must, with diligence, continue to tell the truths we have, be they celebratory, dangerous, romantic, or grief-stricken.”

Mandley says that she read it in middle school, though the book was banned. Students circulated a copy and were amazed by the voice of Celie. Conversations about race, gender, abuse, and sexuality manifested and allowed the young students to tell their own stories to each other.

Walker is an internationally celebrated writer, poet, and activist whose books include seven novels, four collections of short stories, four children’s books, and volumes of essays and poetry. She won the Pulitzer Prize in Fiction in 1983 and the National Book Award.

An activist all of her adult life. Walker believes that learning to extend the range of our compassion is available to all. She is a staunch defender not only of human rights but of the rights of all living beings.

Online from Cazateatro Bilingual Theater Group

Sunday, September 27, 6-8 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group Latin Soul Awards

September is Hispanic Heritage Month. This year, Cazateatro has been producing online content for Latin Fest 901. Featured content includes Latin dance classes, artistic presentations, conversations with experts on topics relevant to the community, and more.

The celebration culminates with the inaugural Alma Latina Awards (Latin Soul Awards) recognizing members of the Latino community and their allies for their achievements, leadership, and support in making the Mid-South a better place to live. The awards will be presented on the Cazateatro Bilingual Theater Group page, Facebook Live.

Categories include the Future Latinx Leader Award, Latinx Business Owner Award, Latinx Community Leader Award, and Friend of the Latinx Community Award.

Don’t miss out on this special event.

For a full list of what's happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events.