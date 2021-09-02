Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 3rd-5th

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jay Etkin Gallery Opening reception for “The Southern Gothic Oracle,” Jay Etkin Gallery Artwork by Stacey Williams-Ng, Five Cards in a Row.

Jay Etkin Gallery, 942 South Cooper

Friday, September 3, 6-8 p.m.

You might remember artist Stacey Ng-Williams’ aquaphobic art project surrounding the fountains at Crosstown Concourse. Images magically appeared when the concrete around the fountains got wet. The project was a fun learning tool to teach children and adults about the dangers of polluting, specifically in the Mississippi River.

A graduate of the U of M’s Fine Art program, Ng-Williams is back and showing her roots after living in other cities for 26 years.

“I have been researching, writing, and drawing images that relate to place and identity for all of this time — even in Milwaukee, which I called home for over a decade, I always identified as a displaced Southerner.” — Stacey Ng-Williams

Her new paintings are all part of a series created to illustrate an oracular card deck of the artist’s creation, a deck of 45 illustrated cards that can be used as a Tarot deck, but it’s entirely original and based on the folkways of the South. Each card has a painted illustration. The original acrylics feature an animal, place, or object from our region, and the guidebook written for the card deck provides possible interpretations for those looking to read their fortunes in each image.

There is a Mason jar painting, for example, and according to the booklet it represents mentorship and protection. “Food canning is a practice that has been handed down in families for generations,” states the booklet. “Open yourself to lessons that will lead you to new paths of wisdom.”

Many paintings are specific about local references, says Williams-Ng, “The Crystal Shrine Grotto is one that any Memphian would recognize. There is also a Grove card, signifying sacred places in nature, but for people in the know, it’s a Walnut Grove reference. The scene itself is painted from a vista along the Shelby Farms Greenway. Memphians will also easily relate to objects like the Mojo Bag, the Instrument (banjo), the Black-Eyed Peas, Kudzu, and the Crossroads, many of which carry cultural references to local history and music.”

The paintings all point back to inspiration in the esoterica of Southern belief systems. Each painting has a meaningful reference to something in hoodoo, Ozark healing practices, Christianity, or any of those at the same time, reflecting the complexity of cultural identity in our region. Examples of the card deck will be on hand on the opening night of the exhibition. The artist will offer card readings for those in attendance who are interested in seeing the oracle cards in use.

“I hope this paves the way for lots more projects like this. I feel like so many of the old traditions are being lost, just as modern generations are taking a deeper interest in them. We need more people trying to preserve the old ways.” — Stacey Ng-Williams

After working in digital agencies for about 10 years, the artist switched her focus to illustration and arts advocacy. Well-known in the fields of illustration and storytelling, Ng-Williams has been featured in many exhibitions from New York to Milwaukee and beyond. This is her first Memphis gallery exhibition since returning to her roots, on display through October 3rd.

× Expand Photo by Jon Tyson on Unsplash Beale Street Cigar Festival, Handy Park

Handy Park, Beale Street

Friday-Sunday, September 3-5, 5-8 p.m.

Relax, eat, drink, smoke, and play at this annual festival celebrating cigars on world-famous Beale Street, featuring music by DJ Spinderella, H-Town, Grammy-winner Norman Brown, and others. For cigar enthusiasts and novices alike, it is a nationally known gathering held on Labor Day Weekend to join old friends and meet new ones. Representatives from some of the best cigar brands in the industry will be there with specials and prizes.

Gather in Handy Park for live entertainment on Friday featuring house music by DJ DudeCalledRob, Izzy Moore, and Devin Crutcher. The opening act will be Asia Dechell with headliners DJ Spinderella and Norman Brown.

Saturday’s lineup includes house music by DJ Nycleyfe, Carmen Hicks, Gerald Richardson, Shunta Mosby, Jerome Chism, Kirby Smooth, J. Buck, and headliner PC Band.

Finally on Sunday entertainment includes house music by DJ DudeCalledRob, Antonio Allen, Bird Williams, Courtney Little, Jeremy Jackson, Karen Brown, and headliner H-Town.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Enjoy local food trucks, cash bars, and lifestyle vendors all weekend. Just make sure you are 21 or over; this one is for the adults in the room.

× Expand Photos courtesy of Gary & Carol Cox, GC Photo Productions Delta Fair and Music Festival, Agricenter

Agricenter International, 7777 Walnut Grove

Starts Friday, September 3, 4-11 p.m. and continues through September 12 (hours vary daily, visit deltafest.com)

Everyone loves a good fair, and the Delta Fair & Music Festival is everyone’s fair.

Along with the usual carnival rides, live music, attractions, vendors, livestock shows, cooking contests, and more, you can expect themed days. The fair opens with a salute to the military. Anyone with a military ID and their families (up to two adult and two child admissions) will receive admission into the Delta Fair for free, all day. Labor Day is Midsouth Jeep Day featuring a car crush with the Midsouth Jeep Club on-site noon-5 p.m. There will be a $10 wristband day, an American Senior Day with free parking and admission for seniors, first responders day, and rev your engines for bike night. The fair will close with a nod to Hispanic Heritage Month featuring music by Diana Reyes, LMT, Viento y Sol, and others including mariachi bands and dance groups. Everyone is of Latin heritage on September 12th.

Of course, there will be local flavor with quilting demonstrations, basket weaving with Fran Sorrell, and pie contests. Local music acts will feature Sky King (mid-60s garage band from East High), The Peacemakers (Memphis police), Sunwieght, and other locally grown musicians and bands.

With all the fun events in store for you, I probably don’t have to mention the biggest draw of all — fair food.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Crosstown Concourse Record Swap & Zine Fest 6, Crosstown Concourse

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, September 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, September 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

You might be asking yourself, “What's a zine?” Oh, sure, record swap is common nomenclature, but a zine? What in the world is that?

We’re glad you asked. The zine came on the scene in the 1970s when copiers were made available commercially. The average Joe or Jane could create their own magazine of sorts. And while Memphis has had zine fests before, this year’s Zine Fest has a new component — the WYXR/Memphis Listening Lab inaugural Record Swap. According to Zine Fest curator Erica Qualy, this is such a perfect pairing because the birth of zines as we know them today was started as a response to the punk music culture in the 1970s when people started creating fanzines and raising awareness in a way they hadn’t been able to before.

Zine Fest 6 will be held in the upstairs Central Atrium of Crosstown Concourse, with DIY zine-making stations and vendor booth spaces.

The record swap will take place on the bottom floor of the Central Atrium. The Memphis Listening Lab, outside vendors, and the radio station inside Crosstown Concourse, WYXR 91.7 FM, will be selling music and merchandise.

Bring the family to Crosstown to find your music and make a zine.

× Expand Photo by Chris Bair on Unsplash River City Jazz & Music Festival, Cannon Center for the Performing Arts

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts, 255 N. Main

Sunday, September 5, 6:30 p.m.

As the weather cools, Memphis festivals heat up. After a hiatus in 2020, the River City Jazz & Music Festival turns up the heat for its third annual edition. In 2019 Boney James brought the smooth sounds of jazz to the River City. This year’s concert will feature Damien Escobar, Kenny Lattimore, Karyn White, Con Funk Shun, and Julian Vaughn. Get on the horn and purchase your VIP reception and happy hour ticket for access to a pre-concert social hour with other jazz enthusiasts.

Enjoy the sights and sounds of Memphis and have a safe and wonderful Labor Day weekend.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.