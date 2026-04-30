Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph by Sanjay Suchak The Dave Matthews Band

Tom Lee Park / May 1-3

It’s time for Memphis’ biggest musical festival of the year! Sprawled on the banks of the Mississippi River at Tom Lee Park, Riverbeat returns for another year with a lineup to remember. With 36 artists across three days, including big names such as the Dave Mathews Band, the Red Clay Strays, Lord Huron, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice Cube, Marshmello, T-Pain, and more, pick and choose your favorite artists and customize your concert experience! Riverbeat makes it easy to move between the three stages, so you won’t miss the next show in your lineup. Plus, with food, beverage, and bar options scattered across the festival, you can grab dinner and a drink regardless of what stage your next show is playing on. Be sure to stop by merch stands along the way for the opportunity to pick up some Riverbeat 2026 swag! Check out the full lineup, festival map, and other details here.

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× Expand photograph courtesy of halo / playhouse on the square

Playhouse on the Square / Through May 17

In this strikingly unique take on the last days of Jesus Christ, Jesus Christ Superstar offers a rare insight into the classic Biblical tale through the eyes of Jesus’ greatest betrayer — Judas Iscariot himself. Set to a sweeping soundtrack by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, witness Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem, his Last Supper, the trial before Pilate, and of course, Judas’ famous betrayal, with features from Pilate, Mary Magdalene, and other important figures orbiting Jesus’ story. Described as a “rock opera,” Jesus Christ Superstar is inventive, stimulating, and utterly unforgettable. Find your seats here!

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× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GRACELAND

Graceland Soundstage / Friday, May 1, 7:30 p.m.

You know him as lead vocalist of Van Halen — he’s David Lee Roth, and he’s coming back to the stage for real. Though his full comeback to the stage has been uncertain in the past few years, he’s making an official return to touring, bringing his electric energy and eclectic outfits with him. (Just check out his Coachella outfit!) With a setlist full of Van Halen hits, Roth and his band open a window into the old Van Halen days, bringing all of the well-loved classics back to life. Come see him at the Graceland Soundstage this Saturday!

× Expand photo courtesy Memphis brooks museum of art

Brooks Museum of Art / Saturday, May 2, 10 a.m.

You can make masterpieces anywhere — even on the pavement of your local art museum! Join experienced chalk artists and sidewalk doodlers alike at Chalkfest as the Brooks takes art outside the museum. It doesn’t matter if you haven’t chalked since you were seven — everyone of all skill levels is welcome to add some color to the Brooks’ sidewalks! For weary chalkers, live music, food vendors, and other art activities will be there to provide a well-deserved break. If you’re ready to bring your next chalk creation to life, stop by this Saturday, and try to wear clothes you don’t mind getting a little colorful and dusty. Register here!

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× Expand image courtesy of meghean warner

Memphis Botanic Garden / May 1-30

Three Memphis landscape artists’ works are on display at the Memphis Botanic Garden beginning this Friday and remaining through all of May!

Shelley Bolton is an abstract artist heavily inspired by the Cubist style, which involves deconstructing objects into geometric forms then reconstructing them into abstract, multidimensional forms. Her work primarily depicts landscapes, which are often enriched with texture, written messages, and other mixed media that encourage viewers to take a closer look at the pieces’ composition.

Savannah Jewell began her artistic journey in fashion, but she didn’t stop there. Unafraid to experiment, Jewell’s work encompasses a variety of mediums and styles, though Memphis remains a familiar source of inspiration for her. Recently, much of her work has been focused on landscape portraits rendered in soft olive greens, coral pinks and peaches, and cool blues, with occasional bright bursts of reds, yellows, and cerulean.

Meghean Warner’s first big projects were costumes and stage sets — until she discovered her love for large canvasses, painting, and natural settings. Today, her work frequently features elements borrowed from nature such as leaves, branches and flowers, overlaid elegantly over gentle, swirling gradients of blues, forest greens, and other earth tones. She is also a talented paper cutter, and creates intricate, often 3D paper floral arrangements with watercolors, gouache, and thick paper.