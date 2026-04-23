Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph by joan marcus

The Orpheum Theatre / Through April 26

They’ve spent too many years lost in history, but this weekend, they’re free to take their crowning glory on the Orpheum stage. They’re SIX — the six wives of King Henry VIII reimagined as Tudor pop queens. Witty, energetic, and royally sassy, SIX the Musical puts a modern spin on the six queens’ often-overlooked stories, placing the microphone back in their hands and giving them a chance to shine in the spotlight at last. Divorce and beheading can’t keep them off the stage for long — hear their tales of a brutal divorce, a home-wrecking that created the Church of England, a lost chance at motherhood, a contentious royal portrait, a series of tumultuous affairs, and an escape from Henry VIII’s terrible marital track record. SIX will be performing at the Orpheum through Sunday– don’t miss your chance to hear your new favorite queens in consort — er, concert. Buy tickets here!

East Buntyn Neighborhood (461 S. Prescott) / Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.

If you’re looking for a way to get to know your friendly neighborhood artists, stop by the East Buntyn neighborhood this Saturday and explore their annual art walk! Hosted in homeowners’ own driveways and front yards, the art walk will feature work by both neighborhood residents and artists from Memphis and the Mid-South. They’ll have a colorful variety of artistic mediums for you to explore, including ceramics, textiles, jewelry, watercolors, and more, as well as food trucks and live music to enjoy in between browsing. The event is free and open to children and pets; whether you’re looking to support local artists or meet some of East Buntyn’s residents, the East Buntyn Art Walk is a great way to spend your Saturday! Maps of the festival, food trucks, and music will be available at the festival’s headquarters, St. James Anglican Church (461 S. Prescott).

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks

Overton Square / Saturday, April 25, 11 a.m.

For those crazy about crawfish, you’re in luck — the Overton Square Crawfish Festival is here to satisfy your cravings! With all the crawfish you could ever ask for, eat your way through the festival, then wash it down with some beer and tune into some live music from The Turnstyles, Isabella + Sebastian, the Youth Villages Drumline, DJ Alpha Whiskey, and the Mighty Souls Brass Band. The festival will also include an artist’s market featuring works by local Memphis artists. If all that isn’t enough, your crawfish consumption also benefits Youth Villages, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting children with mental, emotional, and behavioral problems and their families.

× Expand photograph by bella golightly

Loflin Yard , 7 West Caroina Ave. / Sunday, April 26, 12 noon

One of Memphis’ most popular patio locations is bringing their annual yard sale back! Come explore the Loflin Yard Sale this Sunday, where various artists, makers, and craftspeople will be offering handmade goods, crafts, textiles, and more. While you’re there, pop into their restaurant for lunch (New American fare, featuring bar food and BBQ), or consider coming early for their last glazed crawfish boil of the season. Live music will also be playing until 3 p.m.!

× Expand poster courtesy university of Memphis

University of Memphis Mainstage / Through April 26

Soar through the skies with the 588th Night Bomber Regiment, an all-female Soviet combat unit famous for conducting nightly bombing raids and terrorizing Nazi battlefields. Based on historical events, The Night Witches places audiences in the wooden cockpit of two daring WWII pilots, Nina and Vera, as they set off on their first mission. At a time when female soldiers were uncommon in the Soviet military, the play not only reflects a groundbreaking advancement in women’s role in the combat, but also highlights an unheard tale of female resilience, solidarity, and courage. To hear their story, buy tickets here!