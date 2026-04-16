Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph by craig thompson

Overton Park Shell / April 17–18

The Shell Daze Musical Festival is returning for another year at the Overton Park Shell. Featuring bands Old Medicine Crow Show, Molly Tuttle, The Last Revel, Greensky Bluegrass, Sam Grisman Project, and Bailey Bigger, the two-day festival is a great way to explore more of Memphis’ live music scene in one of the city’s favorite outdoor venues. Individual and two-day tickets are available — get yours here.

× Expand image courtesy germantown community theatre

Germantown Community Theater / April 17–May 3

I have a man’s mind but a woman’s might … Though many are familiar with Shakespeare’s classic tale of Caesar’s epic betrayal at the hands of his comrade, Brutus, Germantown Community Theater is putting a unique spin on the play with an all-female recasting. As a play with a predominantly male cast, GCT’s fresh angle offers audiences the chance to consider a new perspective on the interplay of power, violence, and corruption in the last days of Caesar’s reign. They ask: What might female political power, loyalty, and betrayal look like during one of the Roman Empire’s most pivotal moments? Julius Caesar will be taking her first final breath this Friday on the play’s opening night, and will continue to relive her painful death through May 3rd. Grab your seat here, but please don’t bring your knives. The Senators have this one covered.

× Expand Photograph by julleah fink

Arkwings Foundation / Saturday, April 18, 4 p.m.

Looking for a creative way to support your community? The Art Auction for Good is hosting a silent auction and raffle to benefit The Collective Good arm of Indivisible Memphis, an organization dedicated to advancing justice, equity, and political accountability through grassroots community action. The Collective Good is its mutual-aid branch, and works to provide groceries, household goods, and other essential items for immigrant community members under threat. With contributions from 40 Memphis artists, all proceeds from the auction will go toward stocking the Collective Good’s food pantry. The event will also feature a Pantry Food Drive, in which raffle tickets can be earned per every five items of food donated, with the chance for raffle winners to win generous gift card prizes from local businesses. Dance group Danza Azteca Xochiquetzal de Memphis will be performing towards the end of the night. Don’t miss out on a chance to support a good cause, and register for free here!

× Expand photograph by brandon dill

Cooper-Young Neighborhood / Saturday, April 18, 12 p.m.

(Note: RESCHEDULED to Sunday, April 19 because of rain.)

You’ve heard of garage bands, but this Saturday, come explore the local music scene live from Cooper-Young’s own front porches! This year, Cooper-Young Porchfest is bigger than ever, with a record 190 bands performing across 55 host patios. Each hour from 12 noon to 6 p.m., new bands will take the stage (or, rather, porch), allowing you to experience a whirlwind revolving door of bands while also exploring the Cooper-Young neighborhood and its businesses. Its restaurants, bars, and shops will be open, allowing you to snack and shop as you find your new favorite bands. Even better, Porchfest is completely free, though having cash or alternative payment modes is encouraged to tip the bands. Check out the Cooper-Young Community Association’s page for the full schedule of bands and patio locations!

632 S. Perkins / Sunday, April 19, 10 a.m.

You can find art in the most mundane places — and in this case, even a parking lot. Lindsay Black Interiors invites you to peruse their spring pop-up market set up in their studio’s lot, featuring 20 vendors offering a variety of handmade art, unique finds, and craftsmanship. Inside their studio, Lindsay Black Interiors will feature plenty of home decor, furniture, and original art, so be sure to pop in to spark some inspiration for your own home! Memphis’ beloved Byway Coffee trailer will also be in attendance, so you can pick up your favorite fun drink as you explore handmade art, jewelry, vintage clothes, candles, custom framing, and more. Come stop by for a great way to spend your Sunday morning.