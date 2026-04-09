Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph by justin fox burks / courtesy ballet memphis

April 10-12 / Germantown Performing Arts Center

O, Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo? This time, you won’t just find Romeo coyly showing up outside his lover’s window. For this weekend only, Romeo and Juliet is dancing onto the Germantown Performing Arts Center stage, interpreting the famous Shakespearean tragedy in a sweeping ballet adaptation. You’ve all heard the tale — two star-crossed lovers defy the wishes of their rival families, the Montagues and the Capulets, and vow to keep their love alive to its fateful end. Set to a score by Prokofiev and choreographed by Ballet Memphis Artistic Director Steve McMahon, this iteration of Romeo Juliet blends the passion and sweeping romance of the original play with the grace and elegance of ballet. Tickets aren’t sold out yet — purchase yours here!

× Expand photograph by Ziggy Mack

April 10–12 / Ridgeway Loop Road at Briarcrest Avenue

Artist markets are starting up again for the spring, and Art in the Loop is bursting with art for you to explore. Featuring works by metal, glass, wood, clay, and fiber artists and more, Art in the Loop is a fantastic way to get to know some of Memphis’ local talent — and maybe bring some of their works home with you! Food trucks will also be there, allowing you to munch as you browse. Whether you’re looking for the newest piece for your home or simply want to admire local craftsmanship, make sure to stop by Art in the Loop this weekend!

× Expand photographs courtesy of the rescued pack Untitled design - 1

Saturday, April 11, 12 p.m. / Belltower Highland Coffee

What sounds better than a nice midday coffee at a lovely coffee shop? A coffee on the patio of said coffee shop with a pack of cute dogs wanting to come home with you, of course! Stop by Belltower Highland this Saturday to meet rescue pups from The Rescued Pack, a local rescue with plenty of furry friends who would love to give you a friendly sniff. Millions of animals enter shelters and rescues every year — be the difference in a hopeful dog’s life and give them their new forever home! And if coffee and a dog isn’t enough, Belltower Coffee is offering anyone that adopts a dog during the event a free “Pawtery” keepsake — a custom paw-print ornament adorned with the paw-print of their new dog.

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis farmers market

Saturday, April 11, 8 a.m. / 566 South Front Street

Take advantage of the gorgeous spring weather this weekend and come out to the Memphis Farmer’s Market! The Market opens its 20th season better than ever, featuring over 75 vendors, which include artisans, food trucks, local farms, and prepared food and beverages. While you browse a fresh selection of produce, meats, savory nibbles, and more, enjoy live music from Memphis musicians and a guaranteed market experience regardless of rain or shine. Can’t show up this weekend? The Market will be here every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. until November, giving you ample time through the summer and fall to enjoy all that the Market has to offer. Make your next shopping trip a visit to the Memphis Farmer’s Market!

× Expand photograph courtesy dixon gallery & gardens Painting by Mary Sims

April 11-12 / Dixon Gallery & Gardens

This year’s exhibition of the Memphis Flower Show comes bearing a theme art-minded Memphians know well. Titled “Masquerade,” it encourages its floral designers to create elaborate, avant-garde floral interpretations of artist Mary Sims’ work. Mary Sims was a painter, printmaker, and Memphian famous for her vividly colorful, maximalist artwork, which often featured depictions of animals, textiles, florals, and more. In addition to flower arrangements, the Memphis Flower Show also offers a photography division, a mask-making workshop featuring only plant material, and a needlework division. Though its accompanying lecture series is currently sold out, viewing the show and vendor market is completely free and open for viewing for the public.