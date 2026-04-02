Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand New Year’s Evening, taken my Michael Donahue at his home in Mississippi.

Memphis Botanic Garden / April 1-31

Check out Memphis Botanic Garden’s newest exhibit spotlighting local Memphis artists David Lynch (not that one), Ron Olson, and Memphis Magazine’s and the Memphis Flyer’s own Michael Donahue! The show will be on view through the end of April, with an artist’s reception on April 8th.

David Lynch pays tribute to the Memphis landscape in his paintings, bringing classic landscapes to life with bold, bright colors befitting Memphis’ own vibrancy.

Ron Olson, the well-known dj, brings music, art, and collage together in his multimedia works, combining unique guitar designs with colorful background compositions emblematic of Memphis and its music history.

Michael Donahue captures the pastoral serenity of his Mississippi property through photography, offering a look into its sprawling natural sights, flora and fauna, and of course, Donahue’s horses.

Memphis Botanic Garden / Friday, April 3, 6 p.m.

Take advantage of April’s later sunsets and stroll through the Memphis Botanic Garden blooms at dusk! The gardens will be specially lit for the evening, creating a magical atmosphere for your garden stroll. While you’re there, sample from a selection of beverages provided by the Garden and listen to live string quartet performances. Bring your friends, family, or partner to enjoy the blooms before they go out of season! Register here.

Hi-Tone Cafe / Saturday, April 4, 5 p.m.

Looking for some new punk swag to add to your wardrobe? Come browse the Memphis Punk Rock Flea Market’s offerings of clothing, art, handmade crafts, jewelry, vintage goods, and oddities! It wouldn’t be a punk rock market without punk music music, either — enjoy a free live show, featuring local Memphis bands Fugitive Droids, Hooves, and Cult of the Flag. If you’re lucky, you might spot Hi-Tone’s famed Trash Cat making a shy entrance by the venue.

× Expand photograph by steve lopez

Crosstown Concourse / Saturday, April 4, 10 a.m.

Out with the old? Not anymore. Shop two floors of vintage collections, featuring over 50 vendors offering clothes, home goods, accessories, and more. For the first time, the Memphis Vintage Market will also feature work by local artists, so pick up “something new” alongside your “something old!” Crosstown local vendors will be open if you need a snack or drink break between shopping and rack-rifling. Admission is free — stop by to find your next vintage treasure!

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY BN PHOTO AND VIDEO

Emerge: New Student Dance Works

University of Memphis / Saturday, April 4, 2 p.m.

The University of Memphis is shining a spotlight on their student choreographers this Saturday! Joined by costume, lighting, technical, and sound designers, the students will bring their choreographies to life in full form. With fresh, innovative, and bold takes on dance, their original compositions represent new voices to the arts scene at the University of Memphis and beyond. Admission is open to both U of M students and faculty and the public; come witness some of Memphis’ newest talent!