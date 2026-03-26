Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph courtesy artsmemphis

Agricenter International / Friday, March 27, 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Need that last push to spruce up your home? In the fifth installment of ARTSmemphis’ Art by Design series, ARTSmemphis is turning the spotlight to its local artisans. Sample from a selection of brunch bites, mimosas, and fresh coffee from Belltower Coffee, then get ready to explore the Art by Design showroom! The showroom will feature 30 home design displays by local vendors, as well as a wide variety of handmade crafts to peruse and purchase. Whether you’re looking for inspiration to give your living room a much-needed makeover, or are simply in the market for something handmade to add to your home, Art by Design has plenty to offer. Sign up here!

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× Expand photograph by sari makki

Buckman Performing Arts Center / Friday, March 27, 7 p.m.

Step into the fast-paced, rhythmic, and expressive art of flamenco with Flamenco Vivo! The company’s new choreography, QUINTO ELEMENTO (Fifth Element), is all about the ether, the “fifth element” and the essence of the space around us. Choreographed by celebrated choreographer Patricia Guerrero, Flamenco Vivo’s performances weave dance and storytelling together to make the intangible tangible, to keep the tradition of flamenco alive, and to shine a light on a celebrated and important aspect of Hispanic heritage. You won’t want to miss out on a chance to experience Flamenco Vivo’s distinctive style for yourself — buy tickets here!

× Expand Photograph courtesy orpheum theatre group

The Orpheum / Friday, March 27, 8 p.m.

Six-time Grammy Award-winning country music star Jason Isbell will take the stage with his band, the 400 Unit, at the Orpheum this Friday as part of his 2026 US tour. Blending notes of Southern rock, country, and Americana, Isbell’s songwriting speaks honestly, imbued with heartfelt storytelling and aspirations for a hopeful future. Isbell has been widely celebrated as an Americana artist, for good reason– as an Alabama native, Isbell’s sound, whether a part of Drive-By Truckers (Isbell’s former band) or on its own, bears a quality that is quintessentially American and quintessentially Isbell. Find your seat here!

× Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park / Saturday, March 28, 9 a.m.– 1 p.m.

A criminal expungement can often be the impetus behind a second chance at life and a positive reentry into the community. Join the Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk’s Office and CrimeStoppers of Memphis and Shelby County this Saturday in celebrating 10,000 expungements processed for Shelby County residents! The race recognizes the journeys of those who have successfully rejuvenated their lives within their communities while also working toward securing future expungements for residents in need. Beginning and ending at Hyde Pavilion at Shelby Farms Park, the race’s course will run along the Chickasaw Trail (1K and 10K racers) and Hyde Lake (only 10Kers), with opportunities for awards by age group for 10Kers. Come race in support of a good cause and sign up here!

× Expand photograph courtesy collage dance collective

Collage Dance Center / Saturday, March 28, 7 p.m.

For those interested in the sounds, tastes, and traditions of Brazil, the Collage Dance Collective and Iris Collective invite you to join them at Brazil by Night! The Collage Dance Collective is reprising Brazil by Night for its third year in a row, and bringing exciting new performances and features along with it. Featuring Brazilian-themed live music, cocktails, food, and performances, the night includes a Bossa Nova performance and samba party, and special performances by the Collage’s international touring company for VIP members.