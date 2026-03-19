Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph © Blair Ball

Shelby Farms Park

Saturday, March 21, 5 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Did you know that your own two legs have the power to make change in the lives of children with cancer? The Cancer Kickers Soccer Club seeks to bring joy to cancer patients through gifts of jerseys, balls, gear, and other personalized equipment, and they’re asking for your help to reach even more children! Registration in any of the Big Buffalo races directly supports a child in need; the amount earned from one relay team, a group of four 50K runners, or a group of three 50-mile runners is enough to complete a support kit. The event is composed of a series of three races following the Tour de Wolf Trail in Shelby Farms Park: a 50-mile race at 6 a.m., a 50K relay at 10 a.m., and a 10k race at 1 p.m. An awards ceremony will follow after the races.

Pick an event that sounds like your speed, dig your running shoes out of the closet, and register now!

-

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, March 21, 3 p.m.

We know it’s been chilly this week, but this weekend is set to warm up just in time to celebrate the first day of spring! Holi, a traditional Hindu festival, welcomes the arrival of spring with vibrant bursts of color, dancing, and good fun with one’s family, friends, and community.

The Brooks will offer multiple ways to learn about and celebrate Holi. Drop by from 3 to 5 p.m. to experience dance performances, henna, hands-on art projects, and music at their MBMA building, then make the short trip to Overton Park, where, for the first time ever, the Brooks will be bringing the traditional color-throwing element of Holi to their celebrations. Dress in white clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty and bring your love of color! All powdered colors are safe and non-toxic, but you’re encouraged to bring sunglasses to protect your eyes. Register here!

-

× Expand Barbershop, by Jack Robinson, will be one of the art pieces at the Mid-South Sober Living Auction.

Memphis Botanic Garden

Saturday, March 21, 5 p.m.

If you’re looking for a creative way to directly support your community, Mid-South Sober Living invites you to their annual charity art auction! The group dedicates themselves to providing support and housing for those struggling with substance abuse and other related disorders. This year, their auction is focused around the theme of “Anchored in Hope” to highlight the strength and stability that community support and recovery brings. Guests will have the chance to enjoy hors d’oeuvres, live music, and a selection of beverages while browsing art pieces generously donated by local artists and mingling with other guests. Auction pieces are already available to be viewed on Mid-South Sober Living’s website; if you see something you like, why not stop by for a night of good art and good company? Register here!

-

FedExForum

Saturday, March 21, 7:30 p.m.

For a smile, you can share the night with Journey (yes, that Journey) this Saturday! Capping their five-decade run of legendary songwriting, electric performances, and unforgettable tours, this iteration of Journey, headed by Neal Schon, is finally putting the band to rest for good in their Final Frontier Tour. It’s a heartfelt farewell; keyboardist Jonathan Cain remarks, “This tour is about gratitude, connection, and one last chance to feel that magic together.” Aptly, Journey promises to deliver a stunning round of farewell shows, calling plenty of crowd favorites and classics back to the stage. Whether you’re a longtime fan or just want a chance to hear “Don’t Stop Believin’” live, don’t miss your chance to see Journey one last time! Limited tickets are still available here.

-

Billy Hardwick’s All-Star Lanes

March 21 & 28 (All Day)

Are you ready to strike out for a good cause? Come bowl with Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South! Junior Achievement is a nationwide program that guides K-12 students through the world of business, finance, and entrepreneurship so they may become better informed about their futures and excited to forge their own career path. All proceeds for the event will go towards providing support for Junior Achievement’s educational outreach activities across the Mid-South. To participate, join forces with sponsoring companies or individuals’ bowling groups, set your own individual goal, or form your own group. Timeslots to bowl will be assigned per group. For those participating in a Divine 9 sorority or fraternity, a section of the competition will be specially devoted to the Divine 9 Unity Cup. The event will also include refreshments, trivia, drawings, and giveaways, with prizes for the best bowlers. If this sounds like something up your alley, fire up your team spirit and get ready to bowl! Register here!