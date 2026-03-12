Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH BY HALO / CIRCUIT PLAYHOUSE

Circuit Playhouse

March 13–April 12

For those who loved their Seuss, try something new:

A special showing at the Playhouse stage just for you!

It’s Seussical the Musical, plus a full crew:

Like Cat in the Hat, Gertrude, and Kangaroo,

Little Jojo, large Horton, and miss Mayzie, too.

You’ll join our elephant friend, who’s just found a Who,

While guarding a vain bird’s egg and himself from the zoo.

He’ll brave a trial, a kidnapping, and many dangers, true,

But friendship, loyalty, and kindness will show the way through.

So please, come one, come all, come find the best view

To see the Cat, his friends, a playful guest or two.

It’s here to stay through part of April, too;

The weekend’s here — here’s something to do!

Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GRACELAND

Graceland Soundstage

Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Following in the footsteps of his father, the legendary Jim Croce, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce will take the Graceland Soundstage this Friday as part of his “Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour,” a continuation of his years-long tradition of sharing his father’s stories, music, and spirit. On this tour, he will be playing music from the elder Croce’s albums Life and Times, I Got A Name, and You Don’t Mess Around With Jim, along with other classic hits and deeper cuts. Croce brings his own striking talent and passion to his performances, transforming his shows from a nostalgic tribute concert to an energetic blend of old and new, beloved past and vibrant future. Claim your seat here!

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, March 14, 9 a.m.

Calling all coffee lovers — Memphis’ biggest coffee expo of the year is here! Featuring an impressive lineup of over 40 vendors, roasters, and shops, sip and shop your way through the venue while learning about our city’s vibrant coffee culture. Ticket-holders receive access to a wide range of goodies, including unlimited tea, coffee, and pastry samples and demos, a handcrafted William Lescheck tasting mug, admittance to up to three discussion panels, and samples of three coffee-inspired cocktails. If that isn’t enough, proceeds from the expo benefit Protect Our Aquifer, a Memphis-based nonprofit defending Memphis’s drinking water for both present and future generations. Sounds tasty? Grab tickets here!

Flyaway Brewing Company

Saturday, March 14, 11 a.m.

Join Black Tulip Press in its first-ever pop-up market! Sip on Flyaway Brewing’s craft beer as you peruse Black Tulip Press’ own selection of used and hard-to-find books and jewelry and handmade art from local artists. The market will also feature live readings by Bill Butler, Corey Mesler, and Chris McClain, as well as a chamber music performance by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. Whether you’re a fan of literature, rare books, music, or art, there’s something for everyone; for a novel way to spend your Saturday, come visit this corner of Memphis’ creative scene!

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, Tabor Stage

Sunday, March 15, 3 p.m.

This St. Patrick’s Day, pause the pinching and step back in time to the Irish Literary Revival with Lady Augusta Gregory, patron of many of the Revival’s greats as well as a playwright and poet in her own right. Gregory’s work contributed to one of the most critical periods in Irish literary and dramatic history by exploring the richness of Irish culture and reviving it from obscurity. The Salon will feature spirited musical performances of Gregory’s notable work, including songs, prose, and plays, and early visitors have the opportunity to try a selection of themed cocktails. Find a seat by Gregory’s hearth here!