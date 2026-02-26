Five Things To See and Do This Weekend in Memphis

× Expand photograph by carla mcdonald / theatre memphis

Theatre Memphis, Lohrey Theatre

February 27–March 29

Mamma mia, here we go again. … This Mamma Mia isn’t the one with Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried, but it did inspire the duology that many are perhaps more familiar with. In this lively jukebox musical, Sophie, a soon-to-be-bride, secretly invites three of her mother’s past lovers to her wedding in hopes of discovering which may be her father. Amid the whirlwind of wedding planning, old friends, and old flames, both Sophie and her mother discover old parts of themselves that they thought that had forgotten, and new parts that they aren’t sure how to reckon with. Mamma Mia is here at Theatre Memphis for the next month, bringing along a soundtrack full of classic ABBA tunes for all of the dancing queens out there. Grab your seat now, and do try your best not to sing along.

Across the City

Thursday–Saturday, February 26-28

Founded and spearheaded by Zaire Love, the AIN’T Film Festival is a shining new beacon for Southern filmmakers and creatives with something to say. Throughout its three-day program, AIN’T calls upon the voices of filmmakers, community advocates, and artists alike. Its star attraction is, of course, the films. Starting strong at the Malco Powerhouse Theater, the festival’s first night opens with a worldbuilding workshop with Eso and Grae Williams from 5ifth Floor Agency. On its heels follows a diverse selection of “Lite Bites” — film trailers, short films, or other videos that run for a minute or less — produced by filmmakers from across the South. The night will close out with segments from “Memphis Makers,” which include talks from Kam Darko, DJ YoBreezye, Talibah Safiya, and Zaire Love herself.

Film screenings will continue into Friday as more keynotes come to the table — literally. At the Artist Table, drinks and light appetizers will be served while attendees hear from filmmakers from the Prototype Film Residency and food justice advocates from Memphis.

Finally, in a love letter to Memphis, AINT offers a self-guided city tour curated by Love. Events at certain locations are scattered throughout the city, to encourage attendees to explore as much of Memphis as possible. Among these events are a postcard event at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church, Black History Month trivia at the Four-Way, a dance party, and a seating event at Overton Park. While tickets are sold out, keep an eye out for news about the festival and spotlighted work from its featured contributors!

Beverly and Sam Ross Gallery

Friday, February 27, 5 p.m.

Many people can speak to a particular teacher or educator that fundamentally changed the course of their education for the better, and Creative Dialogues is here to celebrate that. Hosted by Christian Brothers University, Creative Dialogues recognizes the importance of high school as a formative time for many students, and aims to spotlight the relationships built between high school art teachers and their students during this period.

In the exhibition, which will run through April 24th, Creative Dialogues will showcase both student work and the technical and artistic practices of their mentors to demonstrate the influence of the educator-student artistic relationship. Participating schools include Arlington High School, Houston High School, and Overton High School.

Crosstown Arts Green Room

Friday, February 27, 7:30 p.m.

Native Memphian Corey Lou brings his band and a fierce love for soul and R&B to Crosstown this Friday. A graduate of Stax Music Academy, Lou blends gospel influences with soul, funk, hip-hop, and R&B to create new rhythms and melodies with a unique contemporary spin. Lou and his band’s performances are notoriously spirited, upbeat, and bursting with energy; Lou himself is an electric dancer and performer, flowing across the stage to rouse both band members and crowds into motion. You won’t want to miss Corey Lou & DaVillage — get tickets here!

Germantown Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 1, 3 p.m.

World-renowned drum group Drum Tao is sure to set your heart pounding along with their performance! With their instruments of choice — the Wadaiko drum, Japanese harp, and flute — Drum Tao joins their music with elaborate performances to create a contemporary spin on this form of Japanese music and entertainment. Drum Tao has performed on international stages all over the world — catch them before they’re gone! Purchase tickets here.