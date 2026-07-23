Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph © Rob Prange Memphis Classic

Crosstown Arts Green Room / Friday, July 24, 7:30 p.m.

Prepare to be immersed in something truly special. A$H, an Atlanta-based R&B, pop, and electronic artist, is bringing her catalogue of music to the Crosstown Arts Green Room this Friday, “for the ones who feel everything.” She’s taking her 2025 album, Low Key, a step further, elevating the album experience into a visual format that is “pink, neon, smoky, pretty, honest, [and] alive.” It’s not just the quality of the visuals that makes the experience unique, though — A$H’s music aims to foster a deep, personal connection between viewer and artist, drawing listeners close into a space that is emotional, vulnerable, and cinematic with smooth, rhythmic beats and ephemeral vocals. Come explore A$H’s world for yourself and find your tickets here!

× Expand photograph by wyatt pendleton

Germantown Community Theatre / July 24 – August 2

We bet you’ve never seen Princess and the Pea fairytale told quite like this. In a faraway kingdom, Prince Dauntless faces an imposing challenge — his father, King Sextimus, has been cursed into silence, and his mother, the tyrannical Queen Aggravain, has taken over the kingdom and refuses to let any princess marry the prince unless she passes the queen’s test. No one in the kingdom, for that matter, is allowed to get married either. The situation appears hopeless — that is, until Princess Winnifred the Woebegone, a shy swamp princess, shows up, determined to win the prince’s heart. Yet will she be able to pass Queen Aggravain’s impossible tests and save the kingdom? Rowdy, raucous, and full of laughs, this youth edition of Once Upon a Mattress is sure to charm even the hardest of hearts. Buy tickets here!

Leftwich Tennis Center / July 25 – August 2

Professional women’s tennis is swinging its way back into Memphis! This eight-day tournament aims to welcome both local and national players to the Mid-South and “[celebrate] Memphis culture on and off the court,” packing the courts with matches that bring local players, global competitors, rising stars, and experienced players together. With a 32‑player singles draw, WTA 250‑level ranking points and prize money, and a special exhibition night on July 25th (featuring John Isner, Sam Querrey, and Stevie Johnson), Leftwich Tennis Center is where the action is at. Check out the schedule here, keep your eyes peeled for order of play, and buy tickets here! Single session, VIP, tournament packages, and group ticket price levels will be available.

Minglewood Hall / Saturday, July 25, 9 p.m.

For the ones with the side parts and the black box-dyed hair, the heavy black eyeliner and bruise-dark eyeshadow, the band tees and the black combat boots— this night (nite?) is for you. Show everyone that it was never a phase and spend a night alongside those that never stopped loving the rough guitars and raw sounds of 2000s emo, screaming along to My Chemical Romance, Dashboard Confessional, Taking Back Sunday, and more. Of course, dressing the part is encouraged— don’t be afraid to dig out those band tees and that drugstore eyeliner (and perhaps even an old Gash palette for the true elder emos ...) that we know you still have. If you want to rock along like it’s still 2005, get your tickets here!

City & State / Sunday, July 26, 2 p.m.

Thinking about that one knitting project that’s been sitting unfinished for… how many months now? You’re not alone. Come join the first iteration of the Craft Club, hosted at City & State, where you can work on whatever art project or craft you’ve been putting off in a relaxing, friendly environment while sipping on delicious coffee or matcha from City & State! Take the opportunity to get to know your fellow crafters, and exchange socials, crafting tips, and discussion about your passion projects while you’re at it. Even better, if you (somehow) don’t have any pending projects, no worries— the first 60 people to sign up in advance here can pick up a free handmade craft kit, thoughtfully made by Anna House. The event is free and open to anyone interested — bring your works-in-progress and enjoy a quiet afternoon with other crafters!