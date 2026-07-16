Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by gabriela toledo

Grind City Brewing / Friday, July 17, 4:30 p.m.

By the girls, for the girls. Make your Friday night a girl’s night out at the For the Girls Night Market, featuring more than 50 women vendors, food trucks, live DJ sets, and more! There are plenty of opportunities to shop around and add cute new pieces to your wardrobe, but the fun doesn’t stop there: Peruse jewelry offerings, try treats, coffee, and matcha, add a tooth gem to your smile, receive henna art, admire crafts from local artists, and explore various “create your own” booths, to name a few activities. Entry is free — bring your friends and come support local woman-led businesses!

× Expand photograph courtesy of graceland

Graceland Soundstage / Friday, July 17, 8 p.m.

Looking for a new R&B artist to add to your playlist? Try Elmiene, an R&B and soul artist on the rise, who’s been garnering acclaim for his storyteller’s style and the poetic lilt to his lyrics. His debut album, “sounds for someone,” which he’s spotlighting on his tour of the same name, is both intensely vulnerable and full of heart, and a project he sees as “intimate and ambitious.” Thematically, he explains, it’s about his father, but more broadly, it’s a meditation on love and all of the complicated ways it can change and affect us. Step inside Elmiene’s world this Friday and let yourself be moved with him; find your tickets here!

× Expand photograph courtesy of mosh

Pink Palace Planetarium / Friday, July 17, 7 p.m.

You’ve heard them on the radio and on your favorite heavy metal station, but never before like this. Experience Metallica in a completely new way inside the Pink Palace’s planetarium, where the stars disappear for a night to bring you an immersive laser light show experience synced to Metallica classics. A popular attraction at the Pink Palace, the light shows have featured music from Beyonce, Queen, Pink Floyd, and more — don’t miss this one and keep an eye out for who the next artist will be! Purchase tickets here.

× Expand photograph courtesy gpac

Highland Capital Performance Hall / Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

It’s been three decades, and they’re still shakin’. As their name suggests, the North Mississippi Allstars hail from North Mississippi, and bring an intriguing mix of Mississippi Hill Country, Sacred Steel, stoner, punk, and psychedelic influences into their music (dubbed “Modern Mississippi Music” by the band). This year, they’re celebrating their 30th anniversary with their Still Shakin’ tour, with an album of the same name to match. While it’s an homage to their original album, Shake Hands with Shorty, that kickstarted their journey, the band also says it’s also a completely unique record that reflects their years of musical growth and experimentation. And — most importantly — it’s a reminder that they haven’t lost any of their love for creating, experimenting, and sharing their music. Come listen for yourself this Friday and grab your tickets here! (h

Renasant Convention Center / Saturday, July 18, 8:30 a.m.

Want to broaden your secondhand shopping horizons? With an impressive array of 88 vendors selling everything from clothes to accessories to collectibles and memorabilia, the Totally Rad Vintage Fest is the place to visit! Hosting a mixture of local and traveling vendors, the fest offers you the chance to explore new vintage vendors and collections, with a focus on ’80s, ’90s, and Y2K apparel. That’s not all, though — take a few turns at the free-play vintage arcade, peruse the Rad Rewind Museum (featuring old tech and gadgets from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s), and snap a few photos at photo op locations. Whether you want to expand your wardrobe or find an ultra-rare tee from your favorite classic rock band, stop by the Totally Rad Vintage Fest this Saturday to see what you’ll discover! Buy tickets here.