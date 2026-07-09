Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Courtesy Circuit Playhouse / Playhouse on the Square

2000s Rave

Growlers / Friday, July 10, 9 p.m.

Miss the glittery eyeshadow, the 2000s pop, hip hop, and R&B classics, the smoke and animal print? This Friday, Growlers is giving you the chance to dance the night away on a bygone dance floor, featuring your favorite hits, remixes, and EDM from the era. It wouldn’t be a true 2000s rave if you didn’t dress the part, though– dig out your favorite band tees, low-rise jeans, chunky belts, and other 2000s staples, and be prepared to hit the dance floor! Snag your ticket here.

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Renasant Convention Center / July 10 – 12

The Anime Blues Con is back for its 14th year in a row! A hub for anime-lovers in the Mid-South, the three-day convention promises a weekend packed with programming that will give you plenty of opportunities to connect with fellow fans, meet voice actors and creators, purchase merchandise of your favorite characters, and more! Staples of the weekend include autograph and photo op opportunities with a wide selection of guests from your favorite anime and shows, the Artist Alley, and of course, a cosplay contest featuring four competition class levels ranging from master to junior/youth. However, keep your con schedule free for the plethora of other activities, including panel discussions, trivia, workshops, mini competitions, an adult pajama party, gaming tournaments, a drag show hosted by the Haus of Blues, a lip sync contest, and more! Whether you’re a serious cosplayer or a casual fan, why not spend a day (or three!) with people who love anime just as much as you do? Explore three-day and one-day badge prices here.

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Your Romeo

TheatreWorks on the Square / July 10 – 26

Based on the true stories of actress Charlotte Cushman and writer Matilda “Max” Hayes, Your Romeo explores the romance between Cushman and Hayes during their time playing Romeo and Juliet opposite each other. Cushman was a prominent actress, often taking on male parts or parts with strong-willed female characters, and filled her social circle with primarily women; Hayes was a writer known for her writings on women’s rights and progressive societal ideals, and an open lesbian, feminist, and social activist. Together, the two enjoyed a long, deeply passionate relationship – until a catastrophic breakup and a threat of alimony from Hayes forces them to confront what they were to each other and what must be done to move forward. A window into queer history, Your Romeo is the winner of the 2025-2026 NewWorks Playwriting Competition, and promises to be just as passionate, intimate, and charming as the women it features. Come see it on opening night and grab your tickets here! Even better, if you love the show, stop by Dru’s Bar on July 15th at 7 p.m. for a karaoke night featuring the cast of Your Romeo and a special themed drink!

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Hi-Tone Cafe / Sunday, July 12, 3 p.m.

Join your host Imagene Azengraber for her monthly second Sunday drag bingo! Imagene’s fame in the Memphis drag scene comes not only from her performance skills and signature drag persona, but also her long tradition of hosting similar drag bingoes and other charity events throughout the year, which always draw a crowd– and funds for whichever charity she’s supporting. Her lure? Her affinity for baking, a passion that she’s held since childhood that she channels into Ima’s Famous Buttermilk Pies (sold in nineteen different flavors). Her “market days” have since become as beloved as her stunning drag performances, where she dons heavy makeup, a blonde wig, and the air — and name, loosely — of a stern (and sometimes slightly naughty) grandmother. Stop by Hi-Tone on Sunday for a chance to meet her, play some bingo, and get your hands on one of her delicious pies!

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Sunset Jazz

Court Square / Sunday, July 12, 6 p.m.

What’s a better combination than dinner, jazz, and a beautiful sunset? Kenny Reed, a composer who specializes in jazz saxophone, will be taking the stage this weekend at Court Square; hosted by Just Jazzin’, the concert is part of a free 6-concert series occurring May through October, featuring a different local performer each month. As an active voice in the Memphis music scene, Reed’s notable talent is not limited to his playing, but also extends into his work as an instructor with the Memphis Jazz Workshop and his regular composing for the Power to the People Jazz Orchestra. The concert is family-friendly and food trucks will be on site for the evening, so bring your family, your lawn chairs, and your love for jazz!