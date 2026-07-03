Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand courtesy of graceland

Graceland / July 3 – 5

Celebrate the Fourth of July with a signature Elvis flair at Graceland with a full weekend of music, events, and Independence Day spirit! On Friday, the festivities kick off with a welcome BBQ dinner; an opportunity to see the Dreamboats, a high-energy band bringing back the rock-and-roll sound of the ’50s and ’60s; and an all-out fireworks show set to the music of Elvis Presley. Next, on Saturday night, two nationally acclaimed Elvis tribute artists, Jimmy Holmes and Pat Dunn, will take the stage, bringing audiences a catalog of Elvis’ greatest hits.

An After Dark in Graceland tour will be held later in the evening, providing an intimate, personal viewing of Graceland when all of the glamour and stage lights have faded for the night. Finally, on Sunday, enjoy a rousing gospel performance by the Tennessee Mass Choir over brunch, in honor of Elvis’ favorite genre. Guests will have the option of purchasing tickets to individual events or selecting event packages that include access to multiple events, exclusive, limited-availability events, and hotel deals, with benefits depending on the package. Check them out here!

WKNO Gallery 1091 / Through July 31

Come explore the best work from artists in the Tennessee Craft community! On view until July 31st, the exhibition features a broad range of mediums, from ceramic sculptures to metalworking and jewelry. The show will be juried, so you can peek at which pieces stand out as favorites, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make a place in your life for a work you fall in love with; rather, many pieces in the exhibition are available for sale, with 25% of proceeds benefitting WKNO. Take some quiet time this weekend to browse, and maybe even take a particularly moving piece home! Be sure to keep your calendar free for a later reception on July 12th from 2–4 p.m.

× Expand courtesy of shapeshifter gallery Untitled design - 1 Courtesy of Susan Maakestad (left, May Day) and Kate Roberts (right, Study of Atmosphere No. 1)

Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery / Through August 15

Two new exhibits are on display through mid-August at the Shapeshifter Art School and Gallery!

“Land and Sky,” created by Susan Maakestad, explores Maakestad’s dual fascinations with highway webcams and landscapes, which she blends together in sweeping abstract paintings. Rendered in earthy pastel and ethereal sunset tones, Maakestad’s work elevates the viewer into the realm of illusionism and abstraction, and asks audiences to examine landscapes anew. In her artist statement, she explains that “the unobstructed horizon line is a key element in my work and a source of great pleasure when I see it in real life. The empty vistas and changing light provoke a degree of wistful contemplation.”

“Two Kingdoms,” created by Kate Roberts, examines the in-between, liminal spaces: between earth and sky, permanency and transience, durability and fragility. There is intention in the very materials she chooses; using local clay and dust, Roberts interrogates the impact humans have on each and the environment. “I examine the temporary physicality and meaning of objects, structures and the spaces they exist within,” she explains. “I draw from historical objects and architecture around me, as well as past events and choices that shape our current Anthropocene. Through this lens, I produce distorted and ghostly works that are a fleeting, fragile reminder of the consequences of nature, time, and circumstance. The work questions our responsibility to care and education with the ultimate hope of building awareness and empathy.”

Germantown Fireworks Extravaganza

Germantown Municipal Park / Saturday, July 4, 5 p.m.

Looking for a great spot to watch the fireworks on July 4th? The City of Germantown is hosting a fireworks show at the Germantown Municipal Park, with live music, crafts, concessions, and of course, fireworks! Refreshments and entertainment will begin at 5 p.m., but the fireworks show will begin around 9:10 p.m., giving you plenty of time to locate dinner, your picnic blankets and lawn chairs, and your friends and family.

Playhouse on the Square / June 5 – July 12

From this weekend until July 12th, attend the tale of Sweeney Todd, a musical featuring a vengeful barber, a cunning baker, and a city full of secrets, deception, and double-crossing. Sweeney Todd, recently exiled in Australia for a crime he didn’t commit, returns to a life in ruins — his daughter gone, his wife dead, and his business vanished. With nothing but a cutthroat desire for revenge, an uncanny skill with a razor, and a budding friendship with his downstairs neighbor, Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney formulates a plan to rebuild his life and bring the corrupt officials of London to their knees. Find your way to Fleet Street and purchase tickets here!