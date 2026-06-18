Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by carla mcdonald

Theatre Memphis / June 5 – 28

From the play that brought you “Omigod You Guys,” “Bend and Snap,” “Gay or European,” “There! Right There!” and other musical theatre classics — it’s Legally Blonde, showing at Theatre Memphis through the end of June! Elle Woods has just started her first year at Harvard Law School, though not for the reason you’d think — she’s fresh on the heels of a breakup, and has determined that she’ll ace her application and follow him into Harvard to win him back. With her looks and personality branding her an outcast among her peers, Elle must balance surviving law school and proving herself against the doubts of her fellow students and professors. As she comes into her own as a law student, however, Elle starts to find that she cares less and less about getting her boyfriend back, and that she might just enjoy being a lawyer. When a fresh murder trial lands on her classmate’s desks, Elle discovers that it might just be her unique outlook on life that will change everything. Getting tickets is certainly easier than getting into Harvard, so don’t miss your chance to see this Broadway classic and find your seats here!

× Expand photograph courtesy graceland

Graceland Soundstage / Friday, June 19, 7:30 p.m.

A music giant is coming to the Graceland Soundstage this Friday: Please welcome Gladys Knight, seven-time Grammy Award winner, winner of two lifetime achievement awards, and a champion of the pop, gospel, R&B, and contemporary genres, to name only a few of her accomplishments. You know her as the “Empress of Soul,” though she has a variety of talents under her belt, from starring on The Masked Singer and Dancing with the Stars to participation in various humanitarian causes. With a long career of over 38 albums, Knight has enjoyed considerable — and well-deserved! — acclaim for her artistry and range of talents that extend beyond music into acting, dancing, and more, and she’s bringing it all to Memphis! Grab a seat before they’re gone.

× Expand Photograph by matthew leff / memphis brewfest

Shelby Farms Park / Saturday, June 20, 5 p.m.

Ready to crack open a cold one — or several — at the Memphis Brew Fest? Well, here’s your opportunity to find your favorite new local brewery; featuring 29 breweries from across Memphis and the Mid-South. Stop by each booth to learn more about each brewery and sample some beer if you like what you see! Halinka’s Polish Eatery, Chai’s Halal, and Pok Cha’s Egg Rolls will also be in attendance to pair with your tastings. Finally, if you need a beer break, browse local food, clothing, art, and other vendor stalls, or watch some live wrestling! Your ticket to the fest will give you access to the festival, a tasting glass, and unlimited samples — purchase yours here.

× Expand photograph courtesy st. louis catholic church

St. Louis Catholic Church / June 21 – 27

The only thing sweeter than a hole-in-one is a hole-in-one that raises money for charity! Join the St. Louis Mens Club for their 68th Annual Hole-in-One Charity Festival, which has cumulatively raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years for youth programs at the St. Louis Church. Throughout the week, join them on the green for the Cardinal Cup, featuring the Million Dollar Shoot Out, in which the top ten winners of the Cardinal Cup have the chance to win $1 million on the last night of the competition. Players may also try for $25,000 throughout the week, which can be put toward the purchase of a vehicle from City Auto, or participate in lower-stakes cornhole competitions. The festival will conclude next weekend with carnival rides, food and drink, Wiffle Ball tournaments, children’s golf, and more. If you want to support a great cause, dig out your golf clubs, start practicing your aim, and swing on by!

× Expand photograph courtesy dixon gallery and gardens In the Café, by Fernand Lungren

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / June 21 – September 6

You’re not the only one who enjoys frequenting cute local coffee shops to stop and chat with friends for a while! Step back in time into nineteenth-century Paris with the Dixon’s newest exhibit, “Café Society: Art and Sociability in Paris,” and discover the complex origins of French café culture. The collection calls back to when cafés were not simply places to acquire one’s favorite latte, but thriving social settings where Parisians, regardless of class, could gather together to discuss art, artists, and their artistic inspirations. The exhibit is also thoughtfully organized by the varied factors that contributed to the rise of café culture, including the French Revolution, growth of the bourgeoisie, Haussmanization, and the Franco-Prussian War. With more than 50 works from various public and private collections from across the nation — including works from Degas, Picasso, and Renoir — “Café Society” presents an intricate, multifaceted portrait of the social scenes of Paris cafés, allowing visitors to learn not just about the importance of café culture at the time, but its longstanding impact in European and American art.