Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy of wiley henry

Medical District Park / June 5–6

In anticipation of Juneteenth, celebrate early with the Memphis Juneteenth Festival at Medical District Park! Among the exciting variety of activities taking part at the festival, you can listen to live music, enjoy theater and dance performances, take part in a political roundtable, grab a meal from a selection of food trucks, watch a Greek TakeOver by historically Black sororities and fraternities, see a car show, and more. It’s a great weekend to connect with your community and welcome in the spirit of Juneteenth. Check out the festival’s website for the full list of events and the schedule.

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× Expand photograph courtesy of steve lopez

Overton Square / Saturday, June 6, 12 p.m.

The Memphis Vintage Market is back, this time at Overton Square! Discover your new favorite vintage find among the market’s expansive collection of over 50 vendors, which includes everything from clothes to shoes to other rare finds. There will be live DJ sets throughout the whole day, as well as food from KUYA. The market will be open until 7 p.m., giving you plenty of time to explore all the Memphis Vintage Market has to offer. Entry is free!

Hi-Tone Cafe / Saturday, June 6, 5 p.m.

Support the creative women in your community at this weekend’s Women Maker’s Market, hosted by the Memphis Punk Rock Flea Market. Meet a whole range of vendors selling art, clothing, jewelry, oddities, and other exciting goods. For the first time ever, the market will be taking place on both the upstairs and downstairs levels of the Hi-Tone Cafe, which means double the amount of markers to explore! As usual, at Hi-Tone, be on the lookout for their beloved black-and-white kitty, Trash Cat.

295 Carpenter Street / Saturday, June 6th

If you missed the first Blooming in Binghamton Festival in April, have no fear — a second one is here. Featuring an open mic, live art, food, a petting zoo, a drum circle, and panels about healing, music, and community, the festival is an opportunity to both build community and learn more about how to sustainably support them.

Crosstown Concourse / Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.

The Memphis Flyer and Crosstown Arts invite you to their annual summer Crafts and Drafts Festival! Peruse the work of local Memphis artisans and creators, then grab a cool draught of craft beer from local breweries. In past years, over 75 artists and makers have been featured at the market, so you’ll have plenty of vendors to explore! Plus, if you need to duck out of the heat, take advantage of the restaurants, shopping, and more inside Crosstown Concourse.

Various Locations / June 6–7

June is Pride Month, which means that it’s time for the Mid-South Pride’s most anticipated event of the year. The star of the show, the Memphis Pride Parade, will be stepping off at 4th and Beale at 11 a.m. and concluding on Main Street. With over 110 units and thousands of participants bedecked in their brightest colors, take the opportunity to cheer on the procession along the parade route and meet the varied and diverse faces of Mid-South Pride!

That’s not the only event the day has in store, though. Taking place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the Pride Festival at Robert Church Park, where you’ll experience drag performances, over 175 vendors and exhibits, entertainment stages, live music, guest speakers, and more. Even better, after you’ve gotten your fill of parading and festival-going, stop by the Pride Afterglow event at Hard Rock Cafe, where there will be more drag performances, live DJs, and a hopping dance floor.

Then come take part in the Grand Marshal Drag Brunch at the Ghost River Brewing Company, where you can enjoy drag by some of the Mid-South’s most talented performers over brunch. Dig out your best rainbow gear, find your flags, and come show your support with pride! Check out the Mid-South Pride’s website or Instagram for more details.

Overton Park Greensward / Sunday, June 7, 2 p.m.

And finally, one last event to close out the busy weekend. Temperatures are heating up in Memphis for the summer, so what better way to beat the heat than some ice-cold ice cream? In celebration of Overton Park’s 125th birthday, stop by the Overton Park Greensward, where a sweet selection of ice cream vendors, food trucks, arts and crafts activities, and more await you. Nine ice cream vendors will be featured, including DeSoto Snow & Creamery, Kaye’s Pints & Scoops, Margie’s 901 Homemade Ice Cream and Cakes, Quintessential Sweets, Stella’s Ice Cream, Sugar Ghost, Sweet Noshings, Wonky’s Not So Famous Treats, and Zio Matto Gelato. The festival is free to attend, but if you want unlimited ice cream tastings and a free scoop, snag a wristband before they’re gone. Furthermore, if you want the inside scoop on what the Overton Park Conservancy is planning for Overton Park, stop by their booth!