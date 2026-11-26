× Expand courtesy of crosstown arts Crosstown Arts presents works by Corinne Jones (left) and Carl Moore

The Memphis Symphony is performing every piece of music in the holiday film classic Home Alone live in accompaniment with the screening. Get your tickets here.

The Orpheum Theatre • November 28, 1pm and 6:30pm

How about a family favorite on stage for the most festive time of year? Just before Christmas, a would-be elf named Buddy embarks on a journey to discover his true identity. Along the way, he helps the people he encounter re-discover the true meaning of Christmas. Tickets are available here.

Hattiloo Theatre • November 29, 2 pm

Memphis-born artist Corinne Jones pairs paintings photographs of Memphis stairways that remain after the buildings they once served have disappeared. Together, the paintings and photographs explore absence, challenge inherited systems of authority, and invite viewers to consider the histories hidden in plain sight.

Crosstown Arts • Through January 17

One of the city’s most popular and family-friendly events. This year, even bigger and better, with millions of lights and some 500 displays synched to holiday music. Tickets need to be purchased in advance.

Shelby Farms Park • Every night through January 3

Memphis artist Carl Moore brings together bodies of work spanning 15 years. Through his distinctive colors, shapes, and form, Moore explores the everyday social and cultural dimensions of the Black experience, the lasting effects of history, and moments of clarity and peace.

Crosstown Arts • Through January 17