× Expand photograph courtesy of barefruit café Barefruit Café is serving up the perfect weekend combo — croissants and coffee.

6240 Chester Street • Saturday, November 21, 8am – 4pm

Barefruit Cafe started off as a pop-up business selling one-of-a-kind croughnuts from Arlington Crossing Market to The Pharmacy Coffeehouse in Bartlett. Now they celebrate their first birthday in a brick-and-mortar home where they’ve expanded the flavors of their donut and croissiant hybrid as well as perfecting matcha and coffee lattes. Today, the iced banana bread blondie latte and vanilla bean creme croughnut are their best-sellers. The first 12 customers receive a free coffee and house-made croughnut combo.

Elmwood Cemetery • Saturday, November 21, 10:30am – 12 noon

The Metal Museum and Elmwood Cemetery are teaming up for a historical walk through the property, highlighting the craftsmanship, symbolism, and stories behind every forged piece. Experts in restoration, design, and local history will present their findings during the tour. Take advantage of the crisp fall weather before it gets too cold. Grab your ticket here for $23 a person.

61 Keel Avenue • Saturday, November 21, 5 – 8pm

Calling all whiskey lovers! Alongside 12 tastings, The Kent will host local food trucks, live music, a swanky cigar lounge, and a Rare Bottle Auction. If you don’t want the party to end, there will also be an afterparty at The Dame inside Hotel Pontotoc for killer cocktails and sweet-and-salty snacks. This event will raise money for Volunteer Memphis and tickets go for $65 to $108 here.

251 Riverside Drive • Saturday, November 21, 4 – 7pm

The Memphis Astronomical Society has hosted a monthly stargazing event since July. This weekend will complete its series and I can’t imagine a better event for those interested in outer space. Climb your way up the grassy roof of Beale Street Landing to look through high-quality telescopes and marvel at the stars and planets above. Register for free here to secure your spot.

76 Waterworks Ave. • Saturday, November 21, 11:00-10pm

Grind City Brewing Company is celebrating four fabulous ciders in honor of the fall season. In between sips, the For The Girls Collective is bringing a pop-up market with 25 vendors to explore from 11:30am to 5:30pm. Byway Coffee is providing their full November menu from 12 noon to 5pm with plenty of pumpkin cold foam to go around and college football will stream till the Grizzlies watch party at 7pm.