Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by mariah benson The Lightfoot Farm Market will be home to dozens of local vendors this weekend.

7422 Ward Road, Millington • Sunday, November 15, 12 – 4pm

It’s time for the bookworms to unite. Millington’s favorite farmer’s market, Lightfoot, will host a book swap to get everyone excited about reading. You can bring a children’s book your kid has outgrown, a cookbook you never use, and even a novel you’ve finished and want to share with someone. Exchange the old with new stories and build community along the way.

583 Scott Street • Saturday, November 14, 10am – 5pm

As temperatures continue to fall, avid skaters in the Memphis community look to Society Memphis for it’s one-of-a-kind indoor skate park. Alongside the teams' love for the sport, they also host frequent events supporting local artists in the area. This weekend they’re hosting a block party with ample time to shop for Christmas gifts and maybe even take a beginners skate class while you’re there.

Cooper-Young • Saturday, November 14, 10am – 1pm

The ultimate scavenger hunt is taking place at the Cooper-Young Fall Crawl, involving over a dozen businesses in live music, cozy food, and more. Fawn is showcasing their holiday market starting at 10am while Celtic Crossing hosts a full apple cider fest in the afternoon. Pick up a scavenger hunt card at any live music location and turn them in to win a grand prize when you’ve found everything.

36 East GE Patterson Avenue • Saturday, November 14, 6pm

Help support the Streetdog Foundation in their effort to rescue and improve the lives of strays in Memphis. Their 14th annual fundraiser is the most important event of the year as 80 percent of their budget depends on funds raised. Enjoy a fun night with great food, drinks, and entertainment while making a difference. You can donate or purchase a ticket here.

721 North Parkway • Saturday 14, 8am – 2pm

Café Sobre is already making a splash in Memphis with their wholesome chai café pop-ups. Check out their seasonal chai drinks, fabulous banana bread, and sandos made from scratch in front of Island Community Church this weekend. Follow them on their Instagram here to continue to get updates on upcoming locations and watch them grow.