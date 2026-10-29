Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by robin able Guests come in costume to enjoy treats at Sugar Ghost Ice Cream and Bubble Tea.

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium • Saturday, October 31, 7pm

The University of Memphis’ will play its homecoming game on Halloween night against the Army Black Knights. Each day this week, the U of M has had a different theme for its students. Saturday will stand for honoring everyday heroes like military service members, veterans, and first responders. Tickets are going fast so order them here as soon as you can.

2615 Broad Avenue • Saturday, October 31, 12 noon – 10pm

Sugar Ghost is celebrating their fifth birthday with birthday cake ice cream, spooky October flavors, black light décor, and prizes this Halloween. You can join this spooky party at either of their location and don’t forget to come in costume for a free many scoops. This month’s flavors include apple cider donut, death by chocolate, pumpkin Oreo cheesecake, and blood orange berry sorbet.

6903 Great View Drive North • Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am – 5pm

The Girls Collective is hosting a Fall market at Shelby Farms on this gloomy Halloween afternoon. The event starts off with a Pilates workout led by The Well Pilates before opening up the market. Then the "For the Girls" market opens for everyone to shop delicious food, a whopping 65+ women-owned vendors, pumpkins, and maybe even matcha. You can RSVP here.

Memphis Zoo • Friday-Sunday, October 30-November 1, 6 – 9:30pm

ZooBoo is an event that's no stranger to the Memphis community. This year the Memphis Zoo team is offering more decorations and more candy than ever before. To get out the energy of sugar-crazed kids, ZooBoo will have a 7-foot-tall maze, interactive play spaces, and a digital costume contest. There’s even free train rides and $10 zipline rides. You can preorder your tickets here.

W.J. Freeman Park, Bartlett • Friday, October 30, 6 – 8pm

Don’t forget your camp chairs at this wholesome Bartlett firepit night on Halloween Eve. W.J. Freeman Park will be decked out with smores kits, plenty of hot chocolate and firepits. This is a great event for the kids as well as anyone looking for a community focused cozy event this weekend. It won’t be too chilly either!