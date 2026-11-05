Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand Fresh Sardines by Mary Beth Smith

Buckman Performing Arts Center • November 6, 5–7pm

Mary Beth Smith will kick off her new art collection at St. Mary's Buckman Arts Center with a free grand reception, which will be open for public view through December 14. “This collection brings together colorful landscapes, coastal inspiration, and a little unexpected whimsy,” she says. “I would love for everyone to join me for an evening celebrating art, creativity, and the places that inspire us.”

Highland Capital Performance Hall (inside GPAC) • November 7, 8–9:30 pm

Trumpet player Terence Blanchard is an eight-time Grammy-winner, two-time Emmy nominee, and a two-time Oscar nominee. Born in New Orleans, he began his music career by learning to play the piano at age 5, then switched to trumpet at age 8. He's been busy every since. Among his accomplishents: writing and performing more than 80 scores for movies and TV. Need we say more?

FedExForum • Nov. 7 vs. VCU

It's the Tigers against the Rams of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Crosstown Concourse • November 7, 10am–4pm

The Memphis Flyer and Crosstown Concourse present some of the best area artists, crafters, and beer-makers for the annual (free) Memphis Crafts & Drafts Festival Holiday Market. In addition to shopping, guests can enjoy a specially curated Crafts & Drafts Beer Garden and all kinds of family fun.

Midtown Bramble and Bloom • November 8, 2pm

Dried and pressed flowers grown in Memphis are woven into a beautiful installation to bring a little more whimsy into your home. Guided by farmer/florist Marisa Mender-Franklin, participants will learn how to create wreaths, floral crowns, arrangements, and more.