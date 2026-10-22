Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by Joanna Michelle Harris / Dixon Gallery and Gardens Memphians gather around the Dixon Gallery’s firepit to warm up and chat.

Dixon Gallery and Gardens • Saturday, October 24, 7 – 11 pm

Art on Fire has been a favorite annual event of the Dixon Gallery and Gardens and the local art community for years. This weekend you can expect tastings from more than 20 local restaurants as well as beer and wine, live music, fire performers, and a massive fire pit located in the Dixon's South Lawn. For Dixon members the admission fee is $75 and for non-members its $95. You can snag your ticket here.

Medicine Factory • Friday – Sunday, October 23 – 25, 12 noon – 8 pm

The Medicine Factory Art Gallery is hosting three events this weekend in an effort to celebrate local businesses and their spooky artwork. Whisk of Doom will curate a four-course dinner inspired by pie for 30 lucky guests on Friday. Saturday will feature a Halloween costume contest and Sunday Boycott Coffee will come to serve fabulous fall inspired drinks from 12 to 2 pm.

2497 Broad Avenue • Friday, October 23, 4 – 6:30 pm

The Homemade Kitchen has chocoholics covered this weekend with a unique baking class featuring muffins, brownies, and cookie packed full of chocolate goodness. In this class you’ll get to learn about different varieties of chocolate as well as tips and techniques for enhancing chocolate flavor in baked goods and of course taste lots of yummy things. Get your tickets here.

2101 Madison Avenue • Saturday, October 24, 12 noon – 5 pm

One thing I’ve learned while curating city event guides is that Memphians love their craft beer. Oktoberfest will bridge this loveable beverage with German culture through traditional folk dancing and delicious food. Make your way to Overton Square and enjoy the mild Fall afternoon. Admission is completely free.

1928 Poplar Avenue • Sunday, October 26, 2 pm & 3:30 pm

Baptist Memorial Health Care is sponsoring quiet possibly the cutest form of exercise to date. In partnership with 901 Goats, dozens of adorable (lightweight) goats will grace The Overton Shell weekly yoga session. I can’t imagine a more relaxing way to reset and start your week. Put on your comfiest workout clothes and a mat. It’s time to get flexible! Get your tickets for $25 a person here.