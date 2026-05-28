Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis potters guild

St. Anne Catholic Church (706 S. Highland) / May 29 – 31

Everyone always needs more handcrafted pottery in their life, right? This weekend, the Memphis Potters Guild is hosting their annual spring show and sale, featuring works by Guild members, opportunities to get involved in the Memphis pottery scene, and information about how to become an emerging artist with the Guild. This year, the show will be highlighting emerging potters Jane Fulmer, Donna Manley, Benjamin Rongnion, and Jess McClure; keep an eye out for their talented creations! Additionally, in the spirit of a pottery show, both experienced potters and newcomers alike can try their hand at throwing the tallest cylinder possible with a pound of clay at the show’s opening reception on Friday evening. Entry to the contest is only a dollar, and the winner will be announced on Sunday. The spring show and sale is one of only two annual opportunities to explore all of the Guild’s work in one place — don’t miss it!

× Expand photograph courtesy shelby farms park

Shelby Farms Park / Saturday, May 30, 8 a.m.

The Memphis Chinese Community Center’s annual Dragon Boat Festival is roaring back for a fourth year! Dragon boat racing is a time-honored Chinese tradition, originating over 2000 years ago, and involves teams of 16-20 paddlers in long, dragon-shaped boats paddling as fast and fiercely as they can to reach the finish line, heralded by booming drums. Dragon boat paddlers hail from all stages of experience, making it both a fun challenge and a hands-on opportunity to learn more about the sport. While registration to join a dragon boat team has already ended, there are plenty of activities for spectators, including food trucks, music, performances, children’s activities, and of course, watching the race. Pick your favorite team — or dragon — and come cheer them on!

× Expand photograph courtesy collage dance collective

Cannon Center for the Performing Arts / Sunday, May 31, 3 p.m.

You’ve heard of Charlie and Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, but have you heard of Charlene? Join the Collage Dance Collective as they celebrate their students’ hard work and growth in their annual cumulative dance performance, featuring over 300 student performers! With influences of ballet, jazz, tap dance, modern, and West African dance, Charlene and the Chocolate Factory puts a unique, choreographically diverse twirl on the Roald Dahl classic while showcasing the rewards of a full season of training. Why not add something sweet to your weekend and purchase tickets (going fast!!) here?

× Expand poster courtesy crosstown arts

Crosstown Arts Green Room / Sunday, May 30 – 31

It’s not often that you get the chance to sample electronic music, much less the experimental kind, but let Memphis Concrète be your first time! The Memphis Concrete Experimental Electronic Music Festival is here to bring you a fresh lineup of 15 artists across two days of sets. With musical influences ranging from electroacoustic and industrial to ambient and vaporwave, you’ll have the opportunity to explore a wide variety of styles, genres, and artists — and for the more familiar, perhaps even add a few new artists to your playlists. Check out their website for the schedule, samplers of each artist’s sound, and tickets! (https://www.memphisconcretemusic.com/)

Stax Museum / May 28 – August 6

Be the among the first to see this limited-time photo exhibition of legendary blues musician Albert King! Known for his left-handed guitar playing and harmonization of Mississippi blues with contemporary blues, King seized his early love of blues and began performing with fellow blues performers across Chicago, St. Louis, and of course, Memphis at Stax Records (where his famous album Born Under a Bad Sign was born). Though known among the Black R&B scene, his big break came in 1968, when rock impresario Bill Graham offered him a substantial sum to perform at San Francisco’s Fillmore Auditorium alongside rock icons Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. From there, King became well-known among both Black and white R&B fans alike, and continued to produce stunning albums that cemented him as one of the most influential figures in blues. Explore the visual legacy of King at the Stax Museum beginning this weekend until August 6th.