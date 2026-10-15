Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis mushroom festival Foraging for wild mushrooms during the Memphis Mushroom Festival guided tour in Overton Park.

Overton Park / Saturday, October 17, 9 am – 4 pm

The Memphis Mushroom Festival will be held at Overton Park this year. All of the mushrooms featured are grown in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas. Educated mycologists will lead workshops that break down the benefits of mushrooms as well as tours inside the Overton Park Old Forest to discover different kinds of wild varieties. Local mushrooms and other produce will also be transformed into delicious creations by skilled chefs at this autumnal event.

769 S. Cooper / Saturday, October 17, 1 pm – 5 pm

Midtown loves beer almost as much as they love their community. Every penny raised at this event will go back into the Cooper-Young Community Association. Your $45 ticket will grant your very own Elvis coded mug and endless samples of beer from over 30+ regional breweries. Goner records has the music covered and food trucks from around Memphis will provide delicious food to soak up the booze. For people ages 21 and older, you can find your ticket here.

360 Bray Station Rd. / Friday, Oct. 16, 5 – 10 pm and Saturday, Oct. 17, 10 am – 10 pm

The Catholic Church of the Incarnation will host this fall themed festival with a backyard BBQ cook-off, car show, dozens of vendors, plenty of food trucks, and classic carnival rides and attractions. Even a $10,000 cash raffle giveaway will take place during the event. You can purchase your $5 ticket here.

Riverside Drive / Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18, 10 am – 5 pm

River Arts Fest is ranked in the top 20 of 200 nationally recognized art festivals in America. Every year, 160 artists from Memphis and around the country will sell, showcase, and demo their work along the Mississippi River for two days of creative fun. River Arts Fest is entirely nonprofit driven. If you’re looking for a fun volunteer opportunity, join their team this weekend by registering here! For full weekend access as an adult, the ticket is $20 and $5 for kids. Purchase your tickets here.

3475 Central Avenue / Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 am – 12 noon

Whether you’re riding your broom or running down the course, all witches are welcome to participate in the 5K and 10K race. The “1-Mile Fun Run” participates will also get the chance to pull out their Halloween outfit early and possibly win prizes for best costumes. Community programs like Baptist Camp Good Grief, Best Buddies, and REACH Memphis will all benefit from the money raised at this event. Register here to support your community and have fun.