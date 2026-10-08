Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by will willoughby Trumpet maestro Dear Silas.

Downtown / Friday–Sunday, October 9–11, 6pm–9pm and 1pm–7pm

Local and nationally recognized jazz musicians will take over downtown Memphis for three days. Each day of the festival is in a different location starting with Westin Hotel Lobby, than New Daisy Theater and finally Court Square Park & Main Street Mall. The Downtown Memphis Commission encourages all attendees to support local restaurants along the way. Secure your spot here and enjoy the free entry.

Friday, October 9th, 10–11:30am

You’d be surprised how interconnected reading and rhythm are. We all remember clapping our hands in class to learn syllables in words. ARTSmemphis and the TN Arts Commission make this class possible for 2- to 5-year-olds to participate. Not only will admission be free, but there will also be free snacks and free popsicle from Mempops for the first 25. RSVP now!

Friday, October 9, 11:30pm

Here’s a bonus event for the Mempho Music Festival this weekend if you’re a night owl. Minglewood Hall will host an after party featuring Maddy O'Neal, Motifv, and Since Juleye. This event is limited to ages 21 years or older. You can purchase tickets here in groups of two for $55 total.

Saturday, October 10, 10 am–11 am

Memphis Botanic Garden is hosting a performance from Playhouse on the Square inspired by the beloved children’s book by Laura Joffe Numeroff. Jody Davidson put together an adaptation of this classic to provide a fun and family friendly event for Memphians. Keep your fingers crossed and eyes glued to the forecast for rain.

Saturday, October 10, 11am–4pm

The Social Table is known for hosting free Pilates classes every week primarily at Shelby Farms. This weekend they take center stage with a fall market packed with vendors at Cordova’s YMCA location. Flowers, sourdough bread, dirty soda, and jewelry are just a few goods available this Saturday. Along with shopping, Grace Pellagra will instruct a dynamic core workout from 11 am to 12 noon to improve balance, flexibility, and strength for free.