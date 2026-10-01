Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy la baguette Displayed as a special, La Baguette’s cookies-and-cream cupcakes are almost too pretty to eat.

Crosstown Concourse / Thursday, October 1, 5:30 – 8:30 pm.

Project Green Fork and Clean Memphis are challenging 12 sustainable Memphis chefs to cook a winning dish from one “underutilized” ingredient (similar to the classic Chopped show). Crosstown Concourse will host restaurants like Fawn, JEM, and Lulu's Bakery and Café who will go head-to-head for the top spot. There will also be a silent auction for Sunday Supper at JEM, two-night stays at St. Columba Hermitage Cabin, and two tickets to the exclusive Overton Park Shell 2027 Shell Yeah Benefit Concert. Get your tickets here.

Shelby Farms / Friday, October 2, 4 – 9pm

Frank Horton Classic and Trail Race celebrates their 38th year organizing this nighttime 2K and 5K race. Elementary and middle school runners will take over the Shelby Farms Cross Country Course and raise money for Memphis Youth Athletics too. Whether your kid is ultra-competitive or just wants a chill and fun activity for the weekend, Shelby Farms is the place to be. Register here.

Broad Avenue / Saturday, October 3

Paint Memphis has put together a fantastic (and free) festival with art workshops for all ages as well as live murals at the event that fit the theme of “Where the Light Gets In.” 50 artists will participate in this 12th annual beautification event on Broad Avenue between Summer and Holmes. Come support these artists and see how they interpret the brief!

W.J. Freeman Park / Friday, October 2 (5:30 – 9:30 p.m.) and Saturday, October 3 (9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

W. J. Freeman Park has become the hub for Bartlett events. This weekend they host a fall festival complete with a barbeque contest, a classic car show, and live music performances. Booths from businesses all over the city will be there as well as artsy vendors. If you fear the parking situation as much as us, free shuttle bus transportation has been provided at Bartlett Baptist Church.

Chickasaw Oaks Plaza / Saturday, October 3, 10am – 3pm

La Baguette French Bread and Pastries has become a sweet tooth staple for East Memphis since 1976 and is more than deserving of a birthday bash. Enjoy cake/cookie decorating, face painting, and prize giveaways alongside your pastry purchase. This is the perfect family friendly activity for those who love baking.