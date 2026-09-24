Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy memphis brooks museum of art A glowing model shows the latest fashion creation by Memphis minds.

Friday–Sunday, September 25–27 • 10 am – 5 pm

The Pink Palace Crafts Fair was my great-grandma’s top source for gifts every Christmas. She’d pull up to the function with dozens of handmade potteries (mostly mugs) for all of her family. I still cherish those mugs all these years later with every sip of fragrant coffee. This fair has seen generations of Memphis shoppers since 1973 and has grown to showcase the works of more than 150 craftsmen. I can’t wait to keep the tradition alive and get a head start on Christmas shopping. For years held in Audubon Park, it has since returned to the grounds of the Pink Palace on Central.

Sunday, September 27 • 4 pm – 7 pm

In the Edge District, we have a restaurant showing up for the community in the form of wholesome Sunday dinners. For $49 a person you’re provided a seasonal three-course meal drawing some inspiration from the weekly menu and some from their own special line-up of dishes. For each course you get to pick between four options. I can’t decide on the first course, but the Boar and Cranberry Sausage with creamy polenta, white wine onions, and mushrooms are a clear main course choice for me. Click here to make your reservation.

Friday, September 25 • 7 pm – 10 pm

The Brooks Museum has gone full Phantom of the Opera this weekend. May I present to you “Come As Thou Art: A Broadway Musical Masquerade Ball & Runway.” It’s time to pull out the costumes and lace on your dancing shoes. Enjoy a night of cocktails and gaze at the collection of star designer Ramona Sonin’s.

Crosstown Concourse • Friday, September 25 • 6 pm – 9 pm

The Mid-Autumn Festival is also known as the Moon Festival, celebrating Chinese culture with traditional food, music, and fashion. This is a great family-friendly event with face painting and crafts on standby for little ones. Mooncakes will also be provided to serve as not only a sweet treat but a symbol of unity that will always be found at Mid-Autumn Festivals. Come enjoy this Crosstown Concourse event under the stars this Friday.

Stax Music Academy • Friday, September 25 • 5:30 pm – 7 pm

Calling all musicians, vocalists, songwriters, producers, and beatmakers! The coveted Stax Music Academy has put together a master class in songwriting with Felly the Voice (aka Rafael Dewayne Ishman). Every age and skill level is welcome to develop their creative ideas. This free event is all about fostering the next wave of artists in Memphis and keeping our musical excellency alive. Register here.