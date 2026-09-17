Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by eli berry Slowdown Cinema Club features their custom movie posters!

5675 Stage Road / Saturday, September 19th, 9 am – 2 pm

Bartlett is showing up this week with a market complete with over 50 vendors. The team behind Pharmacy Coffeehouse has spent months sifting through piles of vendor applications and refining their fall menu in preparation for this event. Clothes, flowers, jewelry, art, and more will be paired with five Fall drink specials. Check out their Instagram here for a map of the event including parking spots.

2120 Young Avenue, Saturday, September 19, 9 am – 7 pm

Memphis is stacked with events this weekend including the 38th annual Cooper-Young Festival. This district has been around since the late 1800s and has more than earned the right to celebrate its community. An estimated 130,000 people will peruse vendors selling hand-made art, records, clothes, and more. Don’t forget about the food and live music either!

2151 Central Avenue / Saturday, September 19, 9 am – 7 pm

Slowdown Dry Goods is bringing Midtown a stylish pop-up this weekend in collaboration with Comeback Coffee. They’ll set up shop in the Urban Outfitters’ parking lot and hand out free coffee soda as well as locally designed merch and Slowdown Cinema Club’s movie posters for purchase! If you haven’t had a chance to make it out to the Edge District and you like free caffeine, this is the perfect stop for you. No registration or tickets are required.

2129 Central Avenue / Saturday, September 19, 9 am – 5 pm

Heirloom House is most known for finding and selling vintage gems with a story to tell. You can shop from over a dozen local artists including six new ones that will be featured at the pop-up. They have an art gallery attached to the shop that showcases a rotating collection and many more events to come.

1914 Poplar Avenue / Saturday, September 19, 10 – 11am

Caroline Schratz will guide a group of curious writers through Overton Park that will begin at the “Old Forest” gateway. They’ll explore vegetation, wildlife, and self-expression through journaling. All you’ll need is a comfy pair of sneakers, your favorite pen or pencil, and a journal. If you’re in need of a calm and mindful start to the day, this is a great activity to participate in. Register for free or send a small donation here if you feel inclined.