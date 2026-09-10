Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph by Ziggy Mack /collage dance Adult students gracefully preform ballet fundamentals.

90th Shellebration

Overton Park Shell / Saturday, September 12, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The historic Overton Park Shell celebrates a whopping 90-year legacy on September 12th. Pearls like Memphian Furry Lewis and even the Rolling Stones have performed on stage here. Artists today pay homage to its rich history with passion and pride for the Memphis community. The brains behind the operation are none other than David Less who literally wrote the book on Memphis music (Memphis Mayhem: The Story of the Music That Shook the World). Food trucks will also be providing classics like barbecue and burgers from BBQX and Odds Smash & Grab Burger Lab as well as Thai dishes from Soi No. 9.

Crosstown Arts Green Room / Saturday, September 12, 7:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

On the second floor of staggeringly huge Crosstown Concourse, this glowing-green side room hosts performers like Will Graves and Soul this Saturday. The band specializes in classic soul, funk, and R&B. They’re most notable achievement is winning the Grammy showcase sponsored by the Memphis Chapter of the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences. Buy your ticket for $20 ahead of time here or at the door for $30.

671 South Belvedere / Sunday, September 13, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Midtown has never been short on beautiful, unique houses. A fantastic opportunity is available for the public to tour some of the coolest houses in the area along Belvedere, Central, and Harbert. If you’re a fan of architecture and history, this is the activity for you. Purchase you ticket now for $20 here or $30 at the door.

505 Tillman / Saturday, September 12, 9 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Practice makes perfect at Collage Dance Center, where beginners ages 18+ are showing up every Saturday till October 10th to hone their skills in ballet. This particular dance form is not only a creative expression but also a fun form of exercise that will transform your strength and balance. Although the first official class started last Saturday, this class course is still open to the public to join. Talented instructors are ready to get you up to speed and excel with fellow students. You can register here!

Pink Palace / Friday, September 11th, 6 p.m.

For all the little film buffs and space lovers, “Space Cadet” with play at the Pink Palace this Friday night! Order your $12 kid tickets and $15 adult tickets here! But this is just the beginning of the festival. Coloring classes, morning cartoons, and short films created by kids will all be available till Sunday.