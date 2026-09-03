Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy girls inc. The Girls Inc. greenhouse.

Holiday Inn, 160 Union / Friday — Sunday, September 4-6

This is a huge deal for the Memphis Chess community. The 80th Annual Peter P. Lahde Tennessee Open and State Chess Championship will be hosted on the 15th floor of the downtown Holiday Inn with a stunning view of the city. The Memphis Chess Club is very excited to be hosting this event. Every possible Tennessee player of any age and level will compete for gold. Up to $10,000 in prize money is up for grabs in this nail-biting competition. You can simply watch for free or enter as a player with a $100 fee here!

The Grove at GPAC / Friday, September 4, 7 pm – 9 pm

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra will be performing a beautiful outdoor concert in Germantown with band leader Scott Moore and vocalist Kortland Whalum at center stage. Food trucks cover all your snacking needs but make sure to bring a blanket or chair. Kids four years and younger enter for free, minors 5-18 can enter for just $7, and adults are $35-$45 a person. Choose “Child” from the drop-down menu in the cart when you’re getting ready for purchase if you have a kid attending. MSO also provides a membership called Orchestra 901 to make the arts even more affordable. For $9.01 a month, you have full access to all concerts. Buy your tickets here!

Shelby Farms / Saturday, September 5, 10 am – 2 pm

The Healthier 901 Fest is putting together its 4th annual wellness celebration at Shelby Farms this Saturday. A thoughtful curation of fun and active events starts with the free one-mile walk and $30 4K timed run at 10:30am. Group workouts, free health screenings, and cooking demonstrations will take place throughout the festival and kids have access to the Le Bonheur Family Zone with plenty of activities. Register for the two races here!

1179 Dellwood (Frayser) / Saturday, September 5th, 8 am – 11am

If you’re looking for a volunteer opportunity this weekend, Girls Inc. of Memphis is working on their farm to foster healthy eating, hard work, and education. Girls ages 5-18 in the Frayser community are supported through this program as well as many internship opportunities for college students. Anyone who’s able to pull a weed is welcome this holiday weekend to enjoy fresh air and prepare the soil for fruit trees and other produce this fall. You can register here!

Brooks Museum / Sunday, September 6, 5 pm – 7 pm

The Memphis Brooks Museum of Art is hosting this year’s Craft Food and Wine Festival on Sunday! For $75 you’ll have access to 35 Memphis vendors offering small bites, wine, craft cocktails, and even local spirits to enjoy alongside live music from Earnestine and Hazel's band and DJ Sledro. VIP $150 tickets include early admission, a welcome champagne toast, and access to the VIP room showcasing a set menu by chef Josh of JEM Dining. You can buy your tickets here!