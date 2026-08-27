Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy feast & graze

Feast & Graze

Saturday, August 29 • 6 pm — 8 pm

Feast & Graze is hosting a mixology class this Saturday to equip any skill level with the tools to create well-balanced cocktails. In true Feast & Graze fashion, charcuterie boards will be available at the event for snacking while shaking up original drinks. This is a great event to do with friends or your boo for ages 21 and up. Doors open at 5:50 pm and class begins at 6 pm. You can get your tickets for $72 here! Also, keep an eye out for their appearance at the Craft Food & Wine Festival this September.

Saturday, August 29 • 4 pm – 7 pm

Published author TK Bell is celebrating her new Memphis Dystopian thriller this weekend at The Zen House. The author will start with an exclusive introduction, then open the floor to discussion. They’ll also be book signings and photo opportunities with TK. You can RSVP for free and receive free champagne at the event, as well as pre-order When Time Runs Out for $14 here!

Crosstown Concourse

Saturday, August 29 • 11 am - 6 pm

The Memphis Vintage Market has exploded with popularity since launching in 2024, setting up shop all over the city from Grind City Brewery to Overton Square. This weekend’s pop-up will take center stage in the Crosstown Concourse. More than 50 vendors will be joining with piles of vintage clothing, delicate displays of handmade jewelry, and all sorts of locally produced art. To keep the vibes going all day, a DJ will be on standby, and restaurants throughout the building are ready to serve. Admission is totally free, and you can find information on their Instagram.

Saturday, August 29 • 10 am – 12 noon

Instructor Candice Harris will be teaching a highly requested beginner's crochet class at The Sewing House in the Memphis location across the street from Novel bookstore. The particular crochet style this week is called Tunisian. You’ll begin by learning how to accurately hold the yarn, create a slip knot, and work basic Tunisian crochet stitches. You’ll need one skein of Coastal Cotton Yarn, a 5 mm Tunisian crochet hook, and scissors to participate. Tickets are $35 a person. You can purchase yours here!

Saturday, August 29 • 10 am – 12 noon

The Brooks Museum is featuring a wonderful learning opportunity for kids ages 5-12 called “Rainbows and Color Theory.” They get to experience mixing colors by creating their own 3D rainbow color wheel. This is a perfect activity for kids with an artistic side in need of nurturing. After class, we encourage you to explore the museum and all of the exhibits before they temporarily close this year and re-open in their new location downtown. The class is free, but registration is required here!