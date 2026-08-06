Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy crosstown arts

Crosstown Arts Green Room / Friday, August 7, 7:30 p.m.

Meet the band bringing New Orleans jazz to you! Named after Fats Waller and Jimmy McHugh’s “Sunny Side of the Street,” the band’s music aptly draws inspiration from early jazz icons, including Louis Armstrong, Nat King Cole, Duke Ellington, and more. Their most recent album, The Marigny Sessions — which they’ll be performing on tour — features further exploration into artists such as Ray Charles, Benny Goodman, and Dr John. With a rhythm section, 3-part harmonies, and a strong leading vocalist and dancer, the Sunny Side New Orleans Band can’t wait to get you on your feet for a night of authentic New Orleans jazz. Find tickets here.

× Expand photograph by bob redding

Minglewood Hall / Friday, August 7, 8 p.m.

For those who missed their chance to see Led Zeppelin live, don’t lose hope yet! With 31 years of touring and thousands of shows under their belts, tribute artists Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience are serious about Led Zeppelin. They understand that it’s not just the music or the looks that make the experience genuine — it’s just as much the quality of the live show and all of the stunts, stage theatrics, and guitar tricks that the original Led Zeppelin members were famous for. (And yes, Zoso does all of it.) Their shows cover both classic hits and deep cuts, so you can expect to hear music from all corners of Led Zeppelin’s discography. Come relive Led Zeppelin as they were back in the day and get your tickets here!

× Expand photograph by michael butler

Tiger Lane / Saturday, August 8, 6 p.m.

All of the chicken and beer you could ever ask for — all in one place! Your tickets will grant you access to more than 90 beer samples and 16 food vendors (meals purchased separately), a souvenir glass to take home, and access to live music, games, and more! (VIP tickets with extra goodies and Designated Driver tickets also available.) Chat with the people making the magic happen, try out restaurants’ specialty chicken dishes, then wash it down with samples of new beer brands and flavors! Even better, the festival benefits Merge Memphis, a nonprofit serving underserved homeless women and providing access to shelter, food, clothing, and employment and housing opportunities. Buy tickets here!

Stax Museum / Saturday, August 8, 1 p.m.

Entry to the Stax Museum is free this Saturday afternoon, but that’s not all that’s free. End your summer vacation with a smile and swing by the museum for a back to school celebration! Enjoy live music from trap jazz artists The Quéludes, entertainment from the Soulsville Charter School Band and Cheer Team, arts and crafts with Metal Museum staff, food trucks, and community resource booths (including health and physical appointments, school supply giveaways, and more). And of course, you can always explore the museum to learn about the rich history of Stax Records and the legendary artists and records that came out of its soundbooths.

Overton Park Greensward / August 8, 10 a.m.

Summer’s winding down, but the heat sure isn’t. If you need to beat the heat, come by Overton Park, where waterslides will be set up by the Veteran’s Plaza. Bring your bathing suits and towels and see how fast you can slide!