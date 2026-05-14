Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy of BVO

101 Island Drive / Opened May 1

Set on the banks of the Mississippi at Mud Island River Park, Baron Von Opperbeam and the River of Time is a brand-new interactive museum bursting with color and interactive artistic and technological experiences. For those that have heard of Meow Wolf (a vibrantly colored series of immersive art exhibitions known for their eclectic concepts and designs), BVO takes inspiration from the famous line of exhibitions while adding a distinctly Memphis flair. From the decks of two full-size boats, step into an entirely different world as you explore interactive puzzles, secret passageways, sci-fi technology, and more. BVO enjoyed its grand opening on May 1st and is open to all ages — go check it out! Get tickets here.

× Expand photograph courtesy of the metal museum

The Metal Museum / Saturday, May 16, 11 a.m.

Have you ever wanted to learn more about metalsmithing? Stop by the Metal Museum for one of its semiannual Community Days! Explore current work by artists, watch live metalsmithing demonstrations, engage in a variety of all-ages hands-on activities, and of course, take part in the highlight of the event, the Iron Pour! During the Iron Pour, visitors can carve a design into a sand block and then watch Metal Museum staff pour molten iron into the molds to cast the design. The finished product is an iron tile that can be taken home as a keepsake! (The author has made their own tile design, watched an Iron Pour, and seen their tile being cast, and can confirm it’s just as cool as it sounds.) The event is free, but registration is necessary to make a tile.

× Expand photo by Bryant Cummings / germantown symphony orchestra

Germantown Performing Arts Center / Saturday, May 16, 7 p.m.

The Germantown Symphony Orchestra is turning 50 this year! For their anniversary, the GSO has selected three special compositions to represent their long history. The first, Ascent, is a commissioned work specially created for the 50th anniversary, and is composed by Robert Patterson, a composer with the Luna Nova Ensemble and a horn player in the Memphis Symphony Orchestra. The second, titled Finlandia, is a repetition on a familiar theme for two reasons: one, that it is an easily recognizable piece for many symphony musicians, and two, that the GSO is inviting former GSO musicians back to perform! The final piece, Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68 by Brahms, is described by the GSO as a “noble progression from struggle to triumphant resolution” and “a fitting analogy to the history and the prospects of the Germantown Symphony Orchestra.” Join the GSO in celebrating 50 years of musical excellence and purchase tickets here!

× Expand photograph courtesy of craig thompson

Overton Park Shell / May 16 & 17

If you’re looking for a way to spend your summer nights, the Overton Park Shell’s Orion Financial Free Concert Series has you covered! With artists performing each weekend through the end of June, grab your lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic dinners, and discover your new favorite Memphis musicians — for free! This weekend, two artists, Rmzi & Friends and Dreamfest, are performing (Rmzi on Saturday and Dreamfest on Sunday). Rmzi is an Afrofuturist artist whose background in Ethiopian folk, Arabic ballads, and Delta funk and soul informs his current style, which blends jungle garage, and house music. Dreamfest includes a diverse lineup of 24 artists working together to promote “unity, collaboration and community.” Don’t miss out on this opportunity to tune into some free live music!

Beverly & Sam Ross Gallery / Through July 8

Come admire the work of CBU’s graduating seniors from the Department of Visual and Performing Arts! The exhibit features four artists: America Alaniz, Micaiah Halliburton, Noah Hendree, and Amber Landry. Alaniz works in graphic design, though she also enjoys traditional artwork; Halliburton brings her focus on identity, storytelling, and creativity into her graphic design, which features nature, fashion, and abstract elements; Hendree specializes in hand-drawn digital illustration; and Landry takes inspiration from synthwave aesthetics to bring color and retro styles into her graphic design.