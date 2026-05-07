Five Things To See and Do in Memphis This Weekend

× Expand photograph courtesy buchman performing arts center

Buckman Performing Arts Center / Friday, May 8, 6 p.m.

At St. Mary’s Episcopal School, the Buckman Dance Conservatory has developed a reputation for offering a solid environment where young dancers can perfect their techniques and build confidence and respect for their fellow artists. This weekend’s event showcases some of their very best work, so you’ll not want to miss it. Tickets are availble here.

× Expand photograph by kam darko

Brooks Museum / Friday, May 8, 6 p.m.

Memphis Art and Fashion Week ends with a full-scale extravaganza, featuring 34 designers, with headliner Michael Ngo. Join the tastemakers, retailers, creatives, and other fashion-lovers for one truly electrifying night. The rapid-fire showcase more than a hundred different looks, turning the runway into a live performance. Get your tickets here.

× Expand photograph courtesy playhouse on the square

Circuit Playhouse / May 8-31

A winner of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, this play by Eboni Booth presents Kenneth, a middle-aged man who spend most of his evenings at a local bar. When he loses his job, he’s forced to face a world he’d prefer to ignore. . Kenneth loses his job at a local bookstore, forcing him to re-establish his life while dealing with new revelations about himself and embark on an internal and external journey. Tickets are available here.

× Expand photograph by Ziggy Mack

Dixon Gallery and Gardens / Saturday, May 9, 11 a.m.

Explore a wide variety of art and art activities presented by local Memphis art organizations. This celebration of culture, creativity and community is a perfect event for families and kids of all ages. Featuring performances by Hattiloo Theatre, New Ballet Ensemble, Playhouse on the Square, Opera Memphis, AngelStreet Memphis, and other local arts organizations.

× Expand photograph courtesy of the orpheum theatre JS TOUIRING 1920X1080

Orpheum Theatre / Saturday, May 9, 8 p.m.

He’s more than a stand-up comedian. With his “show about nothing” and his observations about the everyday aspects of life that evolved into one of the most successful shows on television, Jerry Seinfeld is a force of nature. You’ve seen him on-screen; now catch his live act in person. Get your tickets here.