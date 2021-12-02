Five Things to Do This Weekend — December 3-5

× Expand photograph by jamie harmon

Crosstown Concourse, 1350 Concourse

Friday, December 3rd, 5-7 p.m.

No need to flip out this weekend when you can have a flipping magical time at Crosstown Concourse as it flips the switch on the lights that dangle and sparkle throughout the building. Music, kids’ crafts, and seasonal refreshments start at 5 p.m. to build up anticipation for the lights that come on at 5:30 p.m. with fanfare worthy of a fireworks display. But unlike fireworks, these lights won’t fizzle in seconds and hopefully won’t spark — though they will spark up a good time. (And did I mention the whole event is free?)

Also, while you’re at Crosstown, check out An Evening of Sacred Soul with Elizabeth King and Elder Jack Ward ($25) at Crosstown Theater at 7 p.m., during which the two artists will perform following a showing of ​​The D-Vine Spirituals documentary. Or you can check out a performance ($10) by electronic artist Qemist and singer-songwriter NICOTHEGODDESS in The Green Room at 7:30 p.m.

× Expand photograph by Greg Soloman

Hattiloo Theatre, 37 S. Cooper

Friday-Sunday, December 3rd-5th, various times

Hattiloo Theatre is no more, and no it hasn’t been stolen by the Grinch. It’s been transformed into a juke joint for the theatre’s latest production: A Holiday Juke Joint. So grab a seat at one of the tables and take in a night of dancing, singing, joking, and storytelling by some of Memphis’ best artists, who will break the fourth wall and ask you to join in on the fun. You heard that right — the show is interactive. You don’t just get to see a lovely show; you get to be a part of one. I wouldn’t go as far as putting it on your résumé, but at Christmas Eve dinner when your aunt or cousin or grandpa asks you what you’ve been up to, you can definitely impress them with the fact that you played a very important part in an endearing show.

Tickets can be purchased online.

× Expand photograph courtesy temple israel 2021 chanukah slides

Crosstown Theater at Crosstown Arts, 1350 Concourse

Saturday, December 4th, 6 p.m.

The Festival of Lights is upon us, and Temple Israel is ready to light up your Saturday with its free blowout Chanukah concert. Jewish music heavy-hitter Craig Taubman; the identical twin indie folk duo, The Brother Brothers; and Happie Hoffman, Temple Israel’s cantorial soloist and a globally renowned Jewish musician, will perform.

The next day, Sunday, December 5th, 6 p.m., bring your favorite menorah (candles provided) and join Temple Israel for its Chanukah Finale at Crosstown.

Flying Saucer Draught Emporium, 130 Peabody Place

Saturday, December 4th, 7-11 p.m.

With the holiday lights already lit across the city, now’s the time to get lit at the Stumbling Santa Pub Crawl. The night’s festivities take off at Flying Saucer Draught Emporium and who knows where you’ll end up? The attire? Your best Santa costume (or any Christmas character will do). Every hour on the hour the Santas and friends will relocate to a new destination

The cost to participate? An unwrapped gift for a child for Porter-Leath’s Toy Truck (or a cash donation). For toy ideas and guidelines, visit Porter-Leath’s website. And if you aren’t in the mood to stumble around Downtown this weekend but still are in the mood for giving (which, not to guilt-trip you or anything, is what the holidays are all about), Porter-Leath has a drop-off location at Poplar Collection (4615 Poplar Avenue) this weekend. (Cash, check, and credit donations are also accepted for the Toy Truck.)

× Expand Photograph by Mike White / Alligator Records Shemekia Copeland Shemeika Copeland

First Congregational Church, 1000 S. Cooper

Sunday, December 5th, 7 p.m.

I’m told snow in December is magical, that it sets the mood for holidays. Well, Memphis is the northernmost place I’ve lived, and I have a sneaking suspicion that it’s not gonna snow this weekend. But, at least we have snow’s closest cousin: water. And we have to protect it at all costs, and if that cost is a ticket to a super-fun concert, then so be it!

The concert series Acoustic Sunday Live is back this weekend and ready to benefit Protect Our Aquifer. The night’s lineup features Shemekia Copeland, Will Kimbrough, Jim Lauderdale, and Livingston Taylor, with special guest Al Kapone. Tickets ($50, general admission) can be purchased online.