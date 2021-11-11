Five Things to Do This Weekend: November 12th-14th

× Expand photograph by bullyrook

Crosstown Concourse Plaza and Atrium, 1​​350 Concourse Avenue

Saturday-Sunday, November 13th-14th, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

As the cool weather drafts in, nothing’s better than a cold draft in your hand — especially if that draft can warm up your insides and cool down your holiday shopping anxieties, perhaps at Memphis Crafts & Drafts this weekend. Presented by our sister publication, the Memphis Flyer, this market showcases a curated group of local artists, makers, and shakers. This year, the festival is two whole days (instead of one), which means twice as many creators and twice as much fun. Check out this list to see which day your favorite makers will be setting up shop.

Oh, and don’t forget about the best local craft beers, curated by your friends at Cash Saver, but even more importantly don’t forget to check out our booth! Bring your dog(s) — they’ll be most welcome!

× Expand PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY DAVID LUSK GALLERY / GREELY MYATT One of the artworks from "Better Than a Stick in Your Eye" by Greely Myattt

David Lusk Gallery, 97 Tillman

Saturday, November 13th, 11 a.m.

Has the end of Daylight Savings Time got you down? Hey, it’s better than a stick in the eye. Did you eat all your Halloween candy and now must suffer through craving more? Well, it’s also better than a stick in the eye. Do you have no plans for the weekend? Again, it’s better than a stick in the eye. And hey, how about instead of complaining, you go listen to Greely Myatt’s talk on all that is “Better Than a Stick in the Eye” — his latest show at David Lusk Gallery.

In true Myatt fashion, these sculptures are made from an assortment of materials — wood, brick, aluminum street signs, brooms, and so much more. If you’re curious about how Myatt came up with these sculptures and the stories behind them, you won’t want to miss this! And if you can’t make it, check out the virtual tour here.

× Expand photograph courtesy whiskey warmer

Overton Square Courtyard

Friday, November 12th, 6-9 p.m.

Head on over to Overton Square to take in its grand assortment of 40 labels of whiskey, bourbon, and Scotch. I can’t even name 13 labels — how the folks with this outdoor event were able to choose 40, I’ll never know. But I will trust their expertise on those 40 choices as well as their selection of local food vendors whose yummy dishes will be available for purchase on-site. As you sip and dine, you can enjoy some bluegrass music or partake in a cigar lounge. There will also be a cash bar with full-size cocktails and beer available.

Tickets are available online for $49. Proceeds from this event will benefit Volunteer Memphis.

× Expand photograph courtesy the orpheum theatre The Orpheum

A Weekend of Theater

Orpheum Theatre, 203 S. Main / Playhouse on the Square, 66 Cooper / Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity Road

Friday-Sunday, November 12th-14th, various times

Break a (figurative) leg this weekend, but please don’t break your actual leg running to and from all the shows opening this weekend.

First, the Orpheum has your back with Disney’s The Lion King, and you might catch Memphian and Evangelical Christian School student Jaylen Lyndon Hunter as Young Simba in certain performances. Plus, on Saturday, kids can enjoy Kids Night with pre-show crafts, a photobooth, an intro-to-theater packet, and more. (Performances run through November 28th. For a full schedule of performances and to purchase tickets, visit the Orpheum’s website.)

Second, Playhouse on the Square is putting on Little Shop of Horrors. Covid might’ve thwarted two previous attempts to put on this show, but this time the show will go on! Fingers crossed, none of Seymour’s plants gobble you up in the meantime. (Performances run through December 22nd. For a full schedule and to purchase tickets, visit Playhouse on the Square’s website.)

Third, Tennessee Shakespeare Company will entertain and maybe even educate you with Ada and the Engine. You’ve surely heard of Lord Byron, but have you heard of his daughter, Ada Lovelace? She’s the lady who came up with binary coding — those zeros and ones that are letting you read this on your phone/tablet/computer screen. Let’s just say we owe a lot to her and we can all see a show in her honor. (Performances run through November 21st. For a full schedule of performances and to purchase tickets, visit TSC’s website.)

× Expand IMAGE COURTESY THE 901 PROJECT

Raleigh-Egypt High School, 3970 Voltaire Road

Saturday, November 13th, 9:30 a.m.

Join Pledge to Protect 901 in its efforts to promote community wellness and reduce crime. Over the past year, Pledge to Protect 901, a collective of more than 20 organizations, has hosted five neighborhood walks in communities where gun violence happens the most in Memphis. Led

by an active and proven community leader, these events support local grassroots organizations specific to each neighborhood and create better access to resources.

This walk will be the sixth and marks a year since the first one in 2020. Since its start, over 2,500 people have attended the walks. Bring your “why,” listen to the stories of survivors and former offenders, and engage with the community resources who will be in attendance.