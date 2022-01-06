Five Things to Do This Weekend: January 7-9

× Expand photograph courtesy elvis presley enterprises Happy birthday, Elvis!

Graceland, 3734 Elvis Presley

Thursday-Sunday, January 6th-9th, various times

The past two years might have been a bit rocky for many of us, but this weekend, Elvis is ready to rock the night away for his 87th birthday. Not in the flesh, of course, but in spirit. Although, if we found out that Elvis was still alive or zombified, that’d probably be the least alarming thing to happen within the past 600 days; it might even be a symbol of hope in these times (or maybe an omen, depending on the way you see things, but we’re past the point of needing an omen).

The weekend will consist of a special appearance by Priscilla Presley, Elvis’ Birthday Bash and Evening Christmas Tours, a Gospel Dinner featuring Terry Blackwood and The Imperials, conversations on Elvis, the Elvis Birthday Pops Concert starring Terry Mike Jeffrey and the Memphis Symphony Orchestra, the annual Birthday Proclamation Ceremony, and more. For a full schedule of events or to purchase event tickets or packages, click here.

Black Lodge, 405 N. Cleveland

Saturday, January 8th, noon-midnight

Elvis returning from the dead is an interesting hypothetical, but it might not be the best fodder for a narrative that pushes the boundaries of the natural known world, and sometimes you have to leave that stuff to the professionals. Luckily, this weekend also happens to coincide with the first ever Sci-Fest Film Festival, where sci-fi filmmakers will be showing off their creations with premises like, What if you could sell your memories? What if you encountered an alien on a camping trip? What if you could travel back in time to save a loved one from dying? You’ll have to see to find out.

The festival will also have a sfx makeup competition, panels, meet and greets, and musical performances. Tickets can be purchased here for $15, or they can be purchased at the door for $20.

× Expand Photograph courtesy Memphis Botanic Garden

Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry

Saturday, January 8th, 9 a.m.-noon

As we plant the seeds for the new year, spread the roots for our resolutions, and nurture our fondness for cheesy word play, we have to start with clean seeds, and that’s just what the Memphis Botanic Garden will be doing this weekend in their herbal work study, where volunteers can learn about seed saving and packaging while cleaning seeds for the garden.

To sign up to volunteer, follow this link. Plus, while you’re at the gardens, you might want to check out the garden’s latest exhibition of “Incognito” art, where the artist of each piece is a mystery. The pieces will be on display through January 28th, and if you see something you like, online bidding opens January 18th.

× Expand photograph courtesy mallory-neely house The main parlor of the Mallory-Neely House.

Mallory-Neely House, 652 Adams

Saturday, January 8th, noon-4 p.m.

They say out with the old and in with the new, and the Mallory-Neely House has embraced that idea … well kinda. After being closed for a bit of a facelift, the historic home in Victorian Village is ready to reopen its doors to the public. Tours of the 25-room mansion will operate every hour on the hour, with the last tour beginning at 4 p.m. Guests will learn about all aspects of life for the Mallory-Neely family, as well as the servants and enslaved people who worked in the home.

After this Saturday, the house will be open for tours on Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. The house will also feature a rotating exhibit, which for the month of January will be “The Art of the Home.” Tickets ($12) can be purchased here.

× Expand photograph courtesy Jay Etkin/Flow Museum of Art & Culture A Hooks Brothers photograph of the King and Queen of the Cottonmakers Jubilee.

Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library, 3030 Poplar Ave.

Through Monday, January 31st

The Hooks Brothers opened their photography business in Memphis in 1906 and remained open through the 1970s. From portraits of birthday parties to graduations to funerals, the Hooks Brothers touched on all aspects of everyday social life of black middle-class culture in Memphis. A select few of these photos will be on display at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library throughout the month of January.

