Five Things To Do In Memphis This Weekend

Memphis Brooks Museum of Art

Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

It’s Halloween, baby. Well, I hope you’re not a baby being forced to read, not allowed to just be a baby, or I hope you’re not dressing up as a baby. I don’t know why, but when grown adults dress up as babies, I get the willies, especially if they’re sucking on a pacifier. Just ewww. Take the horror elsewhere. I have enough horrors to deal with at home. Like the horror that Halloween is basically over.

Thankfully, though, the Brooks Museum and Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group are hosting the annual Día de Los Muertos Parade & Festival this Saturday. Now, the Day of the Dead is NOT Mexico’s Halloween. It’s a very different celebration, one in which you honor your ancestors and the cycle of life and death.

The festival will have art-making activities, face painting, music, costumed performers, dance performances, and more. Admission is free; RSVP here.

The parade will start on Madison Avenue in Overton Square at 10 a.m. and end at the Brooks.

Broad Avenue Arts District

Saturday, November 2, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

I’ve never pet a corgi, and that is a horror I live with every day. I’ve pet many dogs. Boxers, dobermans, pit bulls, Dalmatians, boxers, German shepherds, dachshunds, boxers, but never the queen’s choice breed. I don’t know how this has come to be, but I’ve heard a rumor that there will be a Corgi Parade at 3 p.m. during the Broad Avenue Art Walk. Will I pet a corgi during the parade? Or will I be overcome with anxiety from all this built-up anticipation? Who knows. But I do know that the Art Walk will be fun-filled and free, with more than 80 local artists and makers, live music, a kids craft area, and activities.

Marshall Arts

Saturday, November 2, 6 – 8 p.m.

I haven’t been to Marshall Arts gallery since before Covid. Truth be told, I haven’t been there since my first semester of my freshman year at Rhodes College in 2017. I know, what a horror! Though, to be fair, apparently, the gallery hasn’t had a show since the pandemic.

But Marshall Arts is back, baby — again, I say “baby” figuratively. The gallery presents an exciting group show of contemporary work by Jodi Brewer, Pam McDonnell, Lisa Williamson, and Paul Behnke, all local artists affiliated with the art department of the University of Memphis.

“Something Solid,” as the exhibit is called, will be on display through November 30th. The gallery is open Saturday, noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment (call 609-954-4131).

Memphis Botanic Garden

Sunday, November 3, 9:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The most horrifying fact of this weekend is that there is but one day to celebrate Memphis Japan Festival, a fun, family-friendly, interactive, and hands-on experience of Japanese culture.

Festival highlights include traditional and contemporary Japanese music and dance (schedule here), martial arts demonstrations (schedule here), cultural lectures (schedule here), arts and crafts, vendors and exhibitors, children’s activities, sumo-suit wrestling, complimentary tea, tours of the Japanese garden at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., and a variety of Japanese cuisine featuring special menus from local restaurants and food trucks.

Admission is included in admission for the garden ($12/adults, $10/seniors 60+, $7/students, free/children under 2).

Orpheum Theatre

Friday, November 1, 7:30 p.m. | Saturday, November 2, 2 p.m. | Saturday, November 2, 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, November 3, 1 p.m. | Sunday, November 3, 6:30 p.m.

You know how people say read the book before watching the movie? But what if there’s a musical based on a movie? Is it equally horrifying to have not watched the movie before seeing the musical? Because if that’s the case, I’ve committed an act of horror: I’ve seen Moulin Rouge, the musical, without seeing the movie. Sorry?

Moulin Rouge, the musical based on Baz Luhrmann's film, is in town through Sunday, bringing a world of splendor and romance to the stage in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Tickets ($33-$134) for the show can be purchased here. The show is recommended for those 12+.