Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: June 4th-6th

Photo by Derek Rhodes Roar and Pour, Memphis Zoo

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Friday, June 4, 7-10 p.m.

Forget what they say about March. This year, it’s June that roars in like a lion — with mash and panache. This exclusive culinary and cocktail experience features tapas by the city’s most desirable chefs and a bourbon pairing from 20 whiskey vendors to whet your whiskers. The silent art auction will be a beast featuring art made by Memphis Zoo animals. Do you have a favorite kangaroo at the zoo’s new Outback Experience? You can own a one-of-a-kind piece of work made by your favorite mar-zoo-pial.

Larkin Poe will provide live music. The Beale Street Flippers will be head over heels to entertain. You will also have the opportunity to upgrade the night with a hand-rolled cigar from Cuban cigar rollers Fernando Morales as you travel down the Tennessee whiskey trail.

Bring your significant otter for a wild night of emus-ment. You’ll have no egrets.

Germantown Performing Arts Center, The Grove at GPAC, 1801 Exeter, Germantown, TN

Friday, June 4, 7 p.m.

Should you be in charge of some little ones who are under 21 years of age, trade the beasts at Roar and Pour for one on the screen — Beauty’s beast. The Grove at GPAC has started their summer movies with Beauty and Beast.

Disney’s animated classic was remade in 2017 with an all-star cast and computer animation. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a Beast (Dan Stevens), can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle (Emma Watson), the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted. Can she fall in love with the beast, thus returning him to human form? Watch as Belle befriends and enlists the help of the animated castle servants.

Truly, this tale is timeless, originating from an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s 1756 version of the fairy tale. The French author wrote her romantic fantasy novel heavily influenced by an original story, La Belle et la Bête, written in 1740 by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve, a descendant of French nobility. Barbot de Villeneuve’s story is the oldest known variant of the fairy tale.

Gates open at 6 p.m. featuring live music by Gerry Finney. Food trucks Just Wraps and MemPops will be on-site.

Remember too that Cemetery Cinema is back on the grounds of Elmwood Cemetery, Friday starting at 7: 30 p.m. This week will feature The Last Picture Show, a coming-of-age story from 1971 starring Memphis native Cybill Shepherd.

Photo by Linda Lipinski Annesdale Snowden Historic Neighborhood Art Walk

Annesdale-Snowden Neighborhood between 1365 and 1414 Agnes Place

Saturday, June 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

There is a first time for everything. Saturday is the Annesdale-Snowden Historic Neighborhood's first time to host an art walk. Tour this historic neighborhood while enjoying food, music, and browsing items for sale and on display including jewelry, textiles, pottery, hand puppets, mosaics, soaps, furniture redesign, metal art, and more.

According to Memphis Heritage, the historic residential neighborhood was built between 1906 and 1929 when brothers John Bayard Snowden and Robert Brinkley Snowden subdivided the area for newly well-to-do Memphians. Modern conveniences such as gas streetlights, sewers, and gas mains were installed to further attract interest. Large-scale bungalows, Craftsman houses, and other styles are found in significant numbers detailed with Colonial Revival, Craftsman, Tudor Revival, and other stylistic influences. The Annesdale-Snowden Historic District was placed on the National Register in 1979.

× Expand Photo by Joshua J. Cotten on Unsplash GET LOUD Concert Series, W.C. Handy Performing Arts Park on Beale Street

Handy Park on Beale Street

Saturday, June 5, 6 p.m.

Did you miss the Memphis in May Music Festival this year? Me too. The folks at Memphis Tourism have come up with a remedy. This 10-week outdoor live music series on Beale Street’s newly renovated Handy Park should do the trick. The kick-off will feature Grammy-winning singer-songwriter PJ Morton. Local performers Marcella and Her Lovers will open the show.

After the kick-off, the series will follow with Thursday-night concerts June 10-August 12. Additional headliners include St. Paul & The Broken Bones, David Ryan Harris, Rebirth Brass Band, Paul Thorn, Son Little, and Marc Broussard.

All performances are free, will feature a touring headline, and will open with a Memphis-based band.

Online from The Blues Foundation Facebook and YouTube social media, blues.org

Sunday, June 6, 4-7 p.m.

The Blues Foundation’s 42nd Annual Blues Music Awards will reflect the widening influence of blues music and blues artists. Many well-known acts, both in and out of the blues world, compose the list of this year’s nominees. How far outside of the blues world, you ask? Think trained opera singer Rhiannon Giddens for instance. As well, the artists are multi-generational with ages spanning seven decades. Contenders include 92-year-old Jimmy Johnson, 87-year-old Bobby Rush, and 81-year-old William Bell, alongside younger talented up-and-coming blues stars like Dion, Richard Ray Farrell, Kat Riggins, and Sonny Green.

Widely recognized as the highest honor bestowed by the blues community, these awards applaud the past year’s exceptional achievements in blues music recording, performance, and songwriting, as well as supporting the blues’ rich cultural traditions. If you would like a say in next year’s award winners, become a member of The Blues Foundation. Only members can vote and membership costs as little as $25 per year.

Meanwhile, this streaming event is free to enjoy anywhere you can tap into the Foundation’s social media channels.

Since you made it to the end, here is your Five Things bonus — rev up for the awards during Saturday’s opening reception for the B.B. King Museum Expansion in Indianola, Mississippi. Enjoy the addition and exhibits celebrating the last decade of King’s life, featuring the completed Memorial Garden, a life-size bronze of the King of the Blues, music, and tours starting at 2 p.m.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.