Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 4th-6th

Facebook/Stax Music Academy Orion Concert Series opens with Stax Music Academy Concert

Online from Levitt Shell, levittshell.org

Friday-Saturday, September 4-5, 7:30 p.m.

Do you have some favorite concerts that you’ve attended over the years at the Levitt Shell? The Levitt Shell staff does and their favorites will be featured from the archives online for you to enjoy from your couch at home. Stax Music Academy opens the series on Friday with a concert from June 2018.

On Saturday, Levitt Shell hosts Shellstreams. These performances are broadcast live from creative social distanced spaces. The live series opens with John Nemeth & The Blue Dreamers. The Idaho native and Memphis transplant has been bridging the lines between blues, soul, and Americana for over two decades, with two Blues Music Awards and 15 nominations covering eight albums.

Get your groove on every Friday and Saturday in September with Levitt Shell.

Facebook/Pink Palace Crafts Fair Crafts Fair Pop Up Shop, Pink Palace

Memphis Pink Palace Museum, 3050 Central

Friday and Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. Continues through December 27

Last year I was a judge at the Pink Palace Crafts Fair. Mainly because, as my friend put it, I’m “crafty.” I looked up the definition of crafty and I’m not sure that was a ringing endorsement. I do love the Pink Palace Crafts Fair though. What I lack in artistic talent (definition no. 1 of “crafty” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary), I more than make up for with a passion for Memphis fairs and festivals. Imagine my disappointment when the fair was canceled.

Thank goodness we have some crafty (definition no. 2 of “crafty” in the Merriam-Webster dictionary) organizers. The fair is on again — downsized — at the the Pink Palace Museum featuring 30-plus artists and brands from Memphis and the surrounding areas. You will find paintings, home decor, jewelry, candles, and more in a safe and socially distanced pop-up experience.

Photo courtesy of Mid-South Artist Gallery Quinlan Rhodes Exhibition, Mid-South Artist Gallery

Mid-South Artist Gallery, 2945 Shelby, Bartlett

Saturday, September 5, 2-4 p.m.

Cheer yourself up at an artist reception for Quinlan Rhodes this Saturday.

Rhodes’ works are colorful and happy, a transcendent process of self-discovery captivated by Jungian psychology and influenced by dream symbolism, the unconscious, archetypes, and her love for nature and its diverse inhabitants. The gallery is cozy and intimate. Enjoy wine and light refreshments while maintaining an appropriate social distance. Face masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Also available will be more artwork by area artists including Sandra Horton, Marc Wheetley, Art Hullender, Jon Woodhams, Frederick Lyle Morris. Becky Ross McRae, and others.

Facebook/Southern Reins Jockeys & Juleps Derby Virtual Party, Southern Reins Equine Therapy

Online from Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy, southernreins.org

Saturday, September 5, 3-7 p.m.

The Kentucky Derby was rescheduled from May 2nd to September 5th. The annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party benefiting Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy has followed the lead with a virtual celebration.

Derby enthusiasts have come to expect big hats and minty bourbon drinks from Southern Reins’ premier fundraiser of the year. This year, the reorganized version will feature an online silent and live auction as well as a wine and bourbon pull. Purchase a Watch Party Package for the Kentucky Derby which will provide a celebration box to enjoy for the running of the last two races of the Triple Crown from the comfort of home. Your Derby participation benefits the Southern Reins Equine Therapy Center for people with disabilities and hardships.

Facebook/Les Passees Les Passees Stock Exchange, Online

Online from Les Passees, lpmemphis.org

Through September 30

How’s your stock portfolio doing? I’ve got a hot tip that’s a sure thing — Les Passees Stock Exchange 2020.

Shop the annual Les Passees Stock Exchange in an online pop-up consignment format. The furniture and home decor pop-up consignment shop benefits Les Passees, Inc., a women’s volunteer organization that helps fund the Harwood Center, providing services and education to pre-school children with developmental delays and Kids on the Block, an educational puppet troupe performing in Shelby County schools.

Shop online or book an appointment to consign.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.