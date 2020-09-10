Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: September 11th-13th

Palladio Home and Garden, 2215 Central

Thursday-Friday, September 10-11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, September 12, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Palladio Home & Garden Palladio Home & Garden Sidewalk Sale

Palladio’s gigantic annual Sidewalk Sale is finally here.

If you’ve been spending your time indoors hiding from a certain virus, now is the time to hit the pavement for some fantastic deals. Exhibitors will be selling home and garden décor. Some things you might find under the big tent will be furniture, books, paintings, rugs, glassware, fabric, ironwork, frames, shelves, lamps, figurines, pots, baskets, pillows, vases, jars, racks, architectural items, and more, galore.

Once a year when merchandise is considered leftover, “here too long,” the wrong color, or it’s scratched — it has to go. You might just get the deal of the year. Swing by and see.

Online with the Memphis Black Arts Alliance

Friday, September 11, 7 p.m. and Sunday, September 13, 2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of MBAA Doubt: Virtual Scene Study and Discussion, Memphis Black Arts Alliance

The set-up:

In this book, a story unfolds in a Bronx parochial school during the 1970s. The Catholic school’s first and only black student, a charismatic young priest, and Sister Aloysius — the school’s starched and self-assured principal — are the central characters. Sister Aloysius could be doing God’s work or perhaps her certitude is actually pride when the protagonist is revealed.

The discussion:

Industry professionals from Memphis and Los Angeles including Deborah Kellar from Hollywood's BAMN Ensemble will present, dissect, and discuss John Patrick Shanley’s book about faith, ambiguity, and the price of moral conviction.

The admission:

The Memphis Black Arts Alliance is presenting this discussion completely free via Zoom. When you register, a donation is politely requested. Any amount is appreciated and will grant access. You will receive an email one day prior to the discussion selected and a confirmation email will allow access to the virtual event.

Theatre Memphis, 630 Perkins Extended

Saturday, September 12, 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Expand Photo by Flickr user gnuckx Theatre Memphis Overstock Yard Sale

Own a little bit of Theatre Memphis to show your support and cherish your most memorable productions. The Lohrey Stage floor that was removed for renovations has been cut, sanded, and filed creating an artisan line of items that represent decades of shows performed at TM. The years of paint layered in the core material for the Stage Floor Creations create a unique and distinguished design that acknowledges the performers who have trod the boards.

Earrings, necklaces, cuff links, keychains, coasters, and more will be available as well as picture frames made from the wood slats that were in the lobby for almost 50 years. These one-of-a-kind designs are a perfect gift for yourself or a friend.

All proceeds benefit the continuing efforts of artistic excellence and a portion will be contributed to the Shine On campaign for construction and endowment funding.

Babalu in Overton Square, 2115 Madison and East Memphis, 6450 Poplar

Sunday, September 13, 6-8 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Obsidian Public Relations Taste of 30A Pairing Dinner, Babalu Overton Square and East Memphis Processed with VSCO with kc25 preset

The father-daughter duo behind Babalu’s parent company Spell Restaurant Group have developed a stellar portfolio of eateries in Tennessee, Mississippi, and along a well known scenic highway in the Florida panhandle, 30A. Knowing that many people from the area vacation along 30A, the duo had a delicious idea.

Beginning September 14th at all Babalu locations, guests can enjoy five dishes from their favorite 30A restaurants in the SRG portfolio, and you get a sneak peek during a pairing dinner on the patio on Sunday. Your ticket includes an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert from the Taste of 30A. Each item is served with an adult beverage that pairs with these flavorful dishes.

Featured menu items include:

Achiote Chicken Wings from La Cocina paired with Baba Shandy

Beet Salad with Red Fish from George’s at Alys Beach paired with Keep Your Spitz Up

Redfish Sandwich from George’s at Alys Beach paired with Fall Ball seasonal cocktail

Chocolate Fondue from La Crema Tapas & Chocolate paired with Nuts and Berries

OMG Cookies from La Crema Tapas & Chocolate paired with Nuts and Berries

A limited number of tickets are available to parties of four or fewer. Get yours before they’re gone.

Central Gardens, Midtown

September 13-27

× Expand Facebook/Central Gardens Association Central Gardens Home Tour Detour

Detour from your day and enjoy a tour through beautiful Central Gardens. This year, much as everything else about 2020, will be different. But I think you are going to dig it.

You can enjoy a home tour experience on your own time and schedule as you walk, drive, or bike through one of the Mid-South’s most famous historic neighborhoods. This year, with the online features, you will have until September 27th to peruse the website and a 20-year virtual retrospective of 100 homes on an interactive Google map. Go ogle the incredible exteriors as long as you like while reading about the age, history, and interesting facts about the homes online. The map will allow you to see all 100 homes from the past 20 years of Home Tours. Those homes will be marked with a green location marker. Take particular notice of the 12 featured selfie homes marked with a red location marker. Visiting the featured homes and taking a selfie there just might land you some swag.

Did someone say swag? Yes, indeed. All you need to do is snap a selfie with the home or sign in the background and email your photos by September 27th — one photo per selfie home for a total of 12 possible entries — to hometourdetour@gmail.com. Be sure to post your pictures with #Detour2020. There is no purchase necessary but read through the rules to make sure your photos qualify.

You might have noticed this tour is free. Normally, tickets are $15 in advance. As a thank you to long-time supporters and friends, organizers have made this year a freebie. That does not mean that you cannot consider making a donation in support of some strategic projects that will ensure the neighborhood’s preservation for years to come.

Happy touring.

For a full list of what’s happening this weekend in and around Memphis, check out our calendar of events. Also, be sure to tag your favorite Instagram photos of Memphis while you are out and about with the #memphismagazine hashtag. I hope you have a great weekend.