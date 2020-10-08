Five Things To Do This Weekend in Memphis: October 9th-11th

Tennessee Shakespeare Company, 7950 Trinity (live and live streamed, tnshakespeare.org)

Friday, October 9, 8 p.m.

× Expand Courtesy of Tennessee Shakespeare Company Like to a Lonely Dragon: Shakespeare’s Election of Coriolanus , Tennessee Shakespeare Company

Prepare to be fascinated, horrified, and informed. No, not by another presidential debate. Through a performance that revolves around a political system of monarchy reflected through the struggling young Republic of Rome more than 2000 years ago. The sustainability of the Crown and the equality of Democracy remind us how the United States was birthed into the world.

Our Constitution, a breathing and inspiring document of rhetoric, is what we swear our oath to in our country. The document is meant to protect us against those who govern us. And everyone gets the right to say who governs us. Our political system, like ancient Rome’s Republic, is young but accepting of our protests to self-correct. We are reminded to be Tribunes, all of us, in the vote ahead. We must all let our voices be heard.

Dan McCleary will lead the company of actors in the title role of Coriolanus. The performance will be followed by a brief talkback with the actors.

Through Tuesday, October 20

× Expand Photo courtesy of Memphis Flyer Memphis Taco Takeover

I know that you are familiar with Memphis Burger Week. I've seen your pictures on social media. Our sister publication is at it again — this time with tacos.

Enjoy two weeks of take-out and dine-in taco and drink specials from some of your favorite local restaurants. There is an interactive map to find your daily taco deal and enter to win prizes.

Don’t think you’ll get prizes for just eating your delicious taco. Be sure to share your Memphis Taco Takeover experience on Instagram and you'll be automatically entered to win gift cards from Taco Takeover restaurants and other fun stuff. Tag your photo @memphisflyer and use the hashtag #MemphisTacoTakeover. Once you share your photo, you’re automatically entered.

Online from Elmwood Cemetery, elmwoodcemetery.org

Saturday, October 10, 7 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/Elmwood Cemetery Soul of the City Film Premiere, online from Elmwood Cemetery

Though we cannot gather for the normal costume tour that takes place every October, Elmwood Cemetery can bring it to your home. Meet historical figures from Memphis' past: mayors, famed photographers, musicians, tragic figures, scoundrels, judges, and more.

You'll be treated to Elmwood facts and ephemera. Hear from deeply knowledgeable staff and volunteers and learn about what makes Elmwood so precious, like cradle gardening, tree facts, historic photography, our archived documents, and treasured antiques not seen elsewhere in town.

The film will premiere online and it will be free to all, broadcast from YouTube, Vimeo, and Facebook.

Memphis Zoo, 2000 Prentiss Place in Overton Park

Saturday-Sunday, October 10-11, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., continues through October 25

× Expand Photo by Flickr user Bernt Rostad Zootoberfest, Memphis Zoo

It’s October. That means folks of every kind will be donning a dirndl or lederhosen and celebrating the frothy brew.

This year you can celebrate beers with the bears at the Memphis Zoo every Saturday and Sunday in October (except for Halloween). Purchase a commemorative Zoo stein to sip German beer while enjoying a fall afternoon with the bears. Perhaps make a toast to the proud parents of the newly hatched flamingos. Speaking of little ones, if you bring some there will also be draft root beer and root beer floats available to enjoy.

Prost!

The Dixon Gallery and Gardens, 4339 Park

Sunday, October 11, 1-5 p.m.

× Expand Facebook/The Saint John's Bible Opening reception and lecture for "Illuminating the Word: The St. John’s Bible," Dixon Gallery and Gardens

This exciting exhibition presents the story of the St. John‘s Bible creation, exploring the relationship between faith, art, and the written word. The book features more than 30 original unbound folios, including illustrations for the scriptural accounts of Creation, Esther, the Genealogy of Christ, and the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse. Alongside the folios, the exhibition presents a selection of tools, materials, and sketches used in the project. A small number of rare books and manuscripts provide a historical context for the manuscript tradition and serve as a testament to the durability of the traditional methods and materials used in the project.

The opening lecture by Tim Ternes, director of The Saint John’s Bible in Collegeville, Minnesota, shares the fascinating story of the creation of the first hand-written and illuminated Bible to be commissioned by a Benedictine Monastery in over 500 years. Register for the online session from the Dixon Gallery and Gardens website or email Linley Schmidt at lschmidt@dixon.org.

A complementary exhibition, “Memphis Calligraphy Guild: The Beauty of Calligraphy,” is also on display at the Dixon. Nearly 40 examples of calligraphy from 17 members of the guild, both past and present, make manifest the relationship between visual art and written language.

